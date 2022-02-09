Symbio Helps Automakers Rev Up Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Production With Smarter Assembly Line Robots

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symbio Robotics, provider of software that automatically powers AI-controlled industrial robots for flexible auto manufacturing – today announced its latest work with Toyota Motor North America. SymbioDCS software enables robots to automate assembly processes and allows robots to learn, adapt and execute tasks on Toyota’s highest volume production lines, including both traditional and hybrid electric Camry, RAV4, Sequoia, and Tundra models.

Automation from Symbio is designed to solve car manufacturing pain points. “Engineering teams at Toyota are leveraging Symbio’s technology, expertise and best practices of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase efficiency, improve quality and reduce ergonomic hazards,” said Symbio CEO and co-founder Max Reynolds. “Cars are changing. Manufacturing processes are changing. We’re proud to be working with Toyota to help them adapt for a competitive advantage.”

At the heart of Symbio’s strategy is SymbioDCS, an industrial robotics middleware and python programming framework that helps simplify the programming of industrial robots. It enables robot programmers to leverage real-time sensor information and feedback from existing automation sensors in combination with advanced control software, resulting in more capable and flexible robots.

One application Toyota leverages is Symbio’s moving line technology where robotic assembly is done as vehicles are carried down an active production line in the plant. Symbio software is also used to perform tasks, such as wax application, without making stops.

“Symbio’s AI-based software gives Toyota’s team real-time control of our industrial robots and provides even more flexibility to help meet changing customer and market demand,” said Pascal Renouil, General Manager of Advanced Technology at Toyota North America.

Data shows the global electric vehicle market size is anticipated to grow from $287 billion (USD) in 2021 to $1,318 billion in 2028. Other findings say carmakers plan to spend an estimated $515 billion over the next five to 10 years to develop and build new battery-powered vehicles and shift away from combustion engines.

“Growth in the EV sector is forcing both traditional automakers and new electric vehicle companies like Tesla and others to find ways to ramp production faster,” said Ryan Kelly, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Technologist – AMT: The Association for Manufacturing Technology. “By working with technology partners like Symbio, OEMs are using better automation to redefine their manufacturing processes and gain production line efficiency, agility and quality.”

Renouli added: “Toyota is preparing for future market needs as demand increases in the area of vehicle electrification. Partners like Symbio support Toyota’s goal of providing a diversified range of carbon-neutral options to meet current and future customer needs.”

About Symbio

Founded in 2014, Symbio Robotics is dedicated to strengthening and revamping the fundamentals in industrial manufacturing through the creation of Al and Robotics technologies. Located in Emeryville, Calif., the company’s core product, SymbioDCS enables automation teams to build and deploy high-quality applications in any factory, at any scale that can assemble anything.