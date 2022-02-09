BNPL Leader, Zip, Announces Exclusive Partnership With Used Tech Marketplace, Swappa

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global digital payments innovator, Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P), formerly operating in the U.S. as Quadpay, today announced an exclusive partnership with Swappa, the safest online marketplace for used tech. As a result of this collaboration, Zip will be the only buy now, pay later (BNPL) offered on Swappa.

Fueled by budget and environmentally-conscious consumers, the peer-to-peer marketplace for smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, gaming systems, cameras, and smart home tech is a key player in the booming market of secondhand technology. Swappa’s partnership with Zip will make this option more accessible for a broader pool of consumers.

“ As the exclusive BNPL partner for Swappa, Zip is excited to bring a new short-term financing option to consumers interested in peer-to-peer marketplaces,” said Levi Aron, chief growth officer, Zip Co US Inc. “ Secondhand tech is an affordable option for tech lovers, and BNPL can help even more shoppers access and budget for the electronics they need.”

Founded in 2010, Swappa is on a mission to offer the best marketplace for buying and selling used consumer electronics. Emphasizing safety, simplicity, low fees and the ‘human factor,’ Swappa has helped facilitate sales between millions of happy buyers and sellers and boasts a nearly-perfect Trustpilot review rating thanks to its strict ‘no junk, no jerks’ policy. Swappa prides itself on making the experience of buying and selling quality used tech safe and simple.

“ Our customers are increasingly asking for more flexible payment options, so we’re thrilled to partner with Zip to offer BNPL options,” said Ben Edwards, founder and CEO of Swappa. “ With Zip, we are offering our customers a simple and transparent payment option that’s easy to use and convenient.”

For more information and to shop the marketplace, please visit Swappa.com and split your purchase into easy installments with Zip at checkout.

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (Z1P: ASX) or (“Zip”) is a leading global financial services company, offering innovative, people-centered products that bring customers and merchants together. On a mission to be the first payment choice everywhere and every day, Zip offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services in 13 markets around the world, including through strategic investments, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants. One of the fastest-growing BNPL companies globally, Zip has a presence in Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, India, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the USA. Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payments options to individual consumers and SMBs, helping them to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. Zip is committed to responsible lending and also owns Pocketbook, a leading financial management tool. Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip now employs over 1000 Zipsters worldwide. For more information, visit: www.zip.co/us.

About Swappa

Swappa is the safest used marketplace to buy and sell tech. Swappa was founded in 2010 in Kansas City, MO. Today, Swappa has grown to be the marketplace to buy and sell newish tech safely and simply, with over $100M in used tech in 2021. For more information, please visit swappa.com.