Fluence Launches Wireless Flex Dimming, Enabling Scalable, Faster Lighting Control Installation for Commercial Growers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, launched the newest addition to its innovative lighting controls portfolio: Wireless Flex Dimming. By leveraging state-of-the-art Bluetooth mesh technology, Wireless Flex Dimming enables Fluence luminaires to dim light levels wirelessly using any industry-standard 0-10V dimmer or environmental controller.

Wireless Flex Dimming offers growers an easy and cost-effective solution to scale operations from a single room to thousands of lights per installation. The new controls enable growers to add fixtures or reconfigure lighting control zones via a mobile app without a costly lift or electrician.

“Large commercial growers leverage sophisticated automation systems to control their environmental parameters—including light intensity and light duration,” said Jordon Musser, chief product officer for Fluence. “Wireless Flex Dimming enables facility managers to connect Fluence lighting systems to the grower’s preferred climate management system while reducing installation time and complexity as well as total solution cost. With Wireless Flex Dimming, growers can implement advanced lighting control strategies that maximize plant growth and quality while minimizing operating costs.”

By offering Wireless Flex Dimming to commercial growers, Fluence is further optimizing the retrofitting process from legacy high-pressure sodium (HPS) systems to LEDs. A typical HPS system is limited in its dimming capabilities, unlike LED technology. However, when retrofitting HPS with LED, adding dimming cables to the existing structure can be cost prohibitive, leaving many growers with sub-optimized LED installations that cannot be dimmed. With Wireless Flex Dimming, cultivators can unlock the full benefits of high-precision, wire-free dimming control.

“Introducing Wireless Flex Dimming into our product portfolio reinforces our commitment to empowering growers with flexible, customizable lighting solutions that meet the needs of any cultivation environment,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “With the power to easily and cost-effectively integrate dimming capabilities into a farm, growers will fully embrace LEDs’ unique capability to swiftly adjust to a crop or environment’s demands.”

As a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the horticulture industry, Fluence prioritizes security for its wireless solutions. Wireless Flex Dimming has been awarded PSA Certified™ Level 1 (an independent measurement of security best practice spearheaded by Arm) from Riscure. PSA Certified is recognized by the DesignLights Consortium as an approved cybersecurity standard for networked lighting control systems. For more information on Fluence and its portfolio of controls and luminaires, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.