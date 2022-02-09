Diligent Partners With Women Business Collaborative to Drive Equal Position, Pay and Power for Women in Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, the global leader in modern governance providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG, today announces the addition of Women Business Collaborative (WBC), an alliance of over 65 women’s business organizations, to its growing Modern Leadership initiative, which was created to increase diverse representation at the executive and board levels for global businesses.

Diligent will also support WBC’s Companies of Purpose initiative, which commits companies to equal position, pay and power of women in business, and serve as a platinum sponsor of WBC’s Fourth Annual Summit 2022, helping to tackle important issues and highlight key organizations advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across industries. In addition, Diligent is proud to support WBC’s 2022 Women Tech Executives report—a comprehensive analysis of data, profiles of women who lead and trends in technology leadership—by providing leading industry data, thought leadership and insights.

“Women Business Collaborative exemplifies the power in organizations coming together to create momentum and accelerate the pace of change,” said Lisa Edwards, President and COO of Diligent and board director at Colgate-Palmolive. “This partnership is a momentous step forward as we continue to grow Diligent’s Modern Leadership initiative to build more diverse and inclusive boards and executive teams.”

WBC is an alliance of 60+ organizations working to advance women in business and drive equal position, pay and power. The collaborative joins other organizations in the Modern Leadership initiative that are collectively contributing to Diligent Director Network—the largest and most diverse community of highly-qualified, board-ready directors and executives globally, accompanied by an expansive list of open board opportunities. Launched in June of 2020, Modern Leadership was developed to provide senior leaders with the resources, partnerships, and technology needed to build more diverse and inclusive boards and executive teams.

“We commend Diligent for its courageous and impactful action in implementing the Modern Leadership initiative, and are thrilled to lend our expertise and network to create more diverse, equitable and inclusive organizations,'' said Edie Fraser, Founder and CEO, Women Business Collaborative. “We look forward to working together on additional initiatives to propel gender parity in the workplace throughout the coming year.”

About Diligent:

Diligent is the global leader in modern governance, providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG. Serving more than 1 million users from over 25,000 customers around the world, we empower transformational leaders with technology, insights and confidence to drive greater impact and lead with purpose. Learn more at diligent.com.

About Women Business Collaborative:

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of 60+ women’s business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve Equal Position, Pay, and Power for All Women in Business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change.