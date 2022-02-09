VAST Data Teams With Commvault to Deliver Modern Data Protection Platform, Delivers 50x More Performance for Rapid Ransomware Recovery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VAST Data, the storage software company breaking decades old tradeoffs, today announced a partnership with Commvault to launch an integrated, modern backup solution, providing superior safeguards for organizations looking to protect data from looming cyber threats, disasters or rogue employees. Combining VAST Data’s all-flash Universal Storage solution with Commvault’s Complete Data Protection platform enables rapid backups and restores for instant recovery at a cost comparable to hard drives, while still providing performance to drive data insights and analytics.

Key benefits to customers include:

All-Flash Performance with Archive Economics. An all-flash, scale-out architecture that can meet stringent recovery time objectives (RTOs) by providing 50x more restore performance and 40 percent lower cost than legacy PBBAs.

An all-flash, scale-out architecture that can meet stringent recovery time objectives (RTOs) by providing 50x more restore performance and 40 percent lower cost than legacy PBBAs. Industry-Leading Data Reduction. The industry’s most advanced data reduction, achieved by VAST’s Similarity-Based Data Reduction combined with the data protection tools in Commvault Complete delivers an unprecedented level of efficiency, bringing the effective cost of flash in line with HDD-based storage systems.

The industry’s most advanced data reduction, achieved by VAST’s Similarity-Based Data Reduction combined with the data protection tools in Commvault Complete delivers an unprecedented level of efficiency, bringing the effective cost of flash in line with HDD-based storage systems. Low Total Cost of Ownership. A 10-year warranty for VAST’s Universal Storage provides an industry’s-best total cost of ownership (TCO) advantage compared to the average three-to-five year refresh cycle.

A 10-year warranty for VAST’s Universal Storage provides an industry’s-best total cost of ownership (TCO) advantage compared to the average three-to-five year refresh cycle. Storage Level Data Protection. The Indestructible Snapshots feature in VAST’s Universal Storage helps companies safeguard data by preventing critical backup copies and snapshots from being altered or destroyed by nefarious actors that are inside or outside of the organization.

