Stripe and Celonis Adopt Each Other's Technology

SAN FRANCISCO & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celonis, the global leader in execution management and creator of process mining, and Stripe, the financial infrastructure-as-a-service for businesses of all sizes, today announced an agreement to deploy each other's technology with the aim to drive simplification and value for their customers.

Only about 14% of worldwide commerce is conducted online today, and millions of companies—from the world’s largest and most ambitious enterprises to new startups—use Stripe to grow their revenue and transform their business. Celonis’ Execution Management System (EMS) will help the company improve its user onboarding processes, making it even faster and more efficient for businesses using Stripe to access the global online economy.

“We are delighted to partner with Celonis. As a company powering some of the largest and most ambitious businesses globally, state-of-the-art customer experience and efficiency is business critical for Stripe,” said Eileen O’Mara, Head of EMEA Revenue & Growth at Stripe.

In turn, Stripe will power payments for Celonis’ customers, moving to a usage-based paid subscription model. It will enable Celonis to rapidly simplify, monetize and scale the Celonis Marketplace for new and existing customers. Celonis will also build a marketplace and service offerings for implementation and advisory partners. Using Stripe Connect, the company will more effectively and efficiently onboard third-parties from around the globe, bringing more value to its customers.

“Millions of businesses, of all sizes, use Stripe’s software for a smoother payment process,” said Miguel Milano, co-owner and Chief Revenue Officer at Celonis. “As it is, many businesses approach payments in ways still so archaic and monolithic. We’re pleased to partner with Stripe to help us build a world-class billing platform that offers a frictionless experience in payments, billing and subscriptions for our customers and partners.”

About Celonis

Celonis helps organizations to execute on their data. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, a developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations in global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 16 offices worldwide.

About Stripe

Stripe is financial infrastructure-as-a-service for businesses of all sizes. Millions of companies--from the world’s largest and most ambitious enterprises to new startups--use Stripe to grow their revenue and transform their business. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company’s mission is to increase the GDP of the internet. To learn more visit www.stripe.com.