Black & Veatch Awarded Front End Engineering and Design for Proposed Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Project in British Columbia

With its abundant natural gas supply, Canada's British Columbia is seeing increased investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure as the world accelerates low- and zero-carbon energy resources. In advancing this effort, Black & Veatch performed the pre-FEED study and now proceeds with full FEED to deliver the proposed Cedar LNG Project that will produce low‑carbon, cost-effective LNG for the global market.

The planned floating LNG facility in Kitimat is being developed by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina), making it the first Indigenous‑majority‑owned LNG export facility in Canada.

Black & Veatch – a global leader in the design, construction and delivery of innovative floating LNG production solutions – has teamed up with its strategic partner Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to deliver an integrated solution for the floating LNG process unit. Black & Veatch is responsible for the topside process plant, which includes its patented PRICO® liquefaction technology. SHI is responsible for the hull and LNG containment system, along with integration of topsides while also fabricating topsides modules designed by Black & Veatch.

“In moving to the FEED phase with Black & Veatch and SHI, we are making important progress towards achieving our goal of delivering a world-class, low-carbon project in partnership with the Haisla Nation,” said Scott Burrows, Pembina’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “Black & Veatch will provide an innovative design philosophy, reinforcing our commitment to ensuring the Cedar LNG Project benefits from the most advanced technology that minimizes our environmental footprint, while delivering significant, long-term benefits for the Haisla Nation and the region.”

The facility will be interconnected to the existing BC Hydro transmission system, making it one of the world’s lowest carbon-intense LNG facilities. Once operational, the project will result in approximately three million tons of liquefaction capacity per year.

“Playing a role in developing this critical floating LNG project for Pembina and the Haisla Nation is a natural fit for Black & Veatch,” said Mario Azar, president of Black & Veatch’s Energy and Process Industries global market sector. “The collaboration with Samsung builds on our years of experience in leveraging floating LNG innovation to help nations and industries around the world diversify their energy portfolio.”

FEED activities are underway and will continue through this year. Subject to regulatory and environmental approvals, the project expects to be completed during the second half of 2027.

The Cedar LNG Project will provide job creation for the region. Approximately 500 people will work at the site during construction, and roughly 100 people will work at the facility full-time.

