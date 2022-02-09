Mevion Selected to Equip New Proton Therapy and Research Center in San Antonio

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mevion Medical Systems and Proton International announce the selection of the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) to equip the UT Health San Antonio Proton Therapy and Research Center. It will be the first proton therapy system in San Antonio and South Texas to provide this advanced alternative to conventional radiation therapy for cancer.

Proton therapy targets cancer cells more precisely than traditional x-ray photon therapy, and results in less damage to surrounding healthy tissue and sensitive organs such as the brain, heart, spine, and lungs. This provides a significant reduction in acute adverse events and hospitalization along with a decreased risk of secondary malignancies when compared to traditional x-ray photon therapy. It is the preferred modality for treating pediatric patients, who are particularly susceptible to the potential side effects of radiation therapy.

“Bringing the most advanced technology to serve our patients with the highest quality care is essential,” said Mark Bonnen, MD, chief medical officer of the Mays Cancer Center. The MEVION S250i with HYPERSCAN has advanced the benefits of proton therapy by enabling faster and sharper delivery of therapeutic radiation. The system’s leading-edge clinical capabilities, combined with its compact, affordable design, industry-leading ramp-up time, and environmentally friendly energy use have helped expand access proton therapy to patients worldwide. The new proton center will be built adjacent to The University of Texas Health Science Center’s Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute and the world-renowned, NCI-designated Mays Cancer Center that will provide clinical and research expertise in the new center and oversee all research and academic training.

“Mevion is honored to partner with UT Health San Antonio and Proton International to bring our life-saving technology close to home for patients in South Texas,” said Tina Yu, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Mevion. “In the past 5 years, proton therapy has moved away from large multi-room centers to single-room systems and with this system, our seventh NCI-designated center partnership, it solidifies our 62% market leadership in the U.S. compact proton therapy market.”

“The Proton International team is pleased to be working with our partners to bring this important technology to the citizens of San Antonio and the surrounding region. Our collective vision is to assure this technology will be available in the fight against cancer and will make a real difference in patients’ lives” said Chris Chandler, CEO of Proton International.

About Mevion

Since 2004, Mevion Medical Systems has been the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion was the first company to innovate this new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Mevion’s flagship product, the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, is the world’s smallest proton therapy system that eliminates the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exists with other proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @MevionMedical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Mevion Medical Systems

Like us on Facebook: MevionMedical

About UT Health San Antonio

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, also referred to as UT Health San Antonio, is one of the country’s leading health sciences universities and is designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education. With missions of teaching, research, patient care and community engagement, its schools of medicine, nursing, dentistry, health professions and graduate biomedical sciences have graduated 39,700 alumni who are leading change, advancing their fields, and renewing hope for patients and their families throughout South Texas and the world. To learn about the many ways “We make lives better®,” visit http://www.uthscsa.edu.

Stay connected with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. To see how we are battling COVID-19, read inspiring stories on Impact.

About Proton International

Proton International, www.protonintl.com, has an experienced team dedicated to bringing proton therapy to patients. The company works with hospitals and physician groups to develop one- and two-room proton therapy facilities on a turnkey basis. The PI team has developed and operated multiple centers and is currently active on several projects.

Proton International completed proton centers at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan University Medical Center in Groningen, The Netherlands, University of Alabama Birmingham, and Delray Beach, Florida; where the centers are currently treating patients. The company has several additional centers under design and construction. PI’s business model ensures that projects are completed on time, on budget, and within the scope and needs of the institution. Services include business planning, organizational structure, financing, building design and construction, installation and commissioning, equipment, staff training, and more.