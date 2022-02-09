The Sage Group and Spayne Lindsay Form Global Consumer Investment Banking Partnership

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sage Group, LLC (“Sage”) and Spayne Lindsay & Co. LLP (“Spayne Lindsay”) have joined forces in a partnership that aligns their extensive consumer sector knowledge, investment banking transaction expertise, experience, and relationship networks. Sage and Spayne Lindsay have 50 investment banking professionals and will form a distinctive independent global investment banking partnership focused exclusively on the consumer sector. Together, Sage and Spayne Lindsay have completed over 300 transactions worth tens of billions of dollars across Europe and the U.S., including many household names.

“We have long admired Spayne Lindsay for the quality of their bankers, industry knowledge, culture, and integrity,” commented Mark Vidergauz, CEO of The Sage Group. “This relationship will provide our clients with access to even greater resources and expertise on a global scale. Our partner-led teams deliver tailored advice based on deep industry knowledge, real-time market insights, and longstanding relationships with the most prominent strategic buyers and investment funds globally.”

“We have known Mark and the team at Sage for a number of years now, and we are very like-minded,” said Tom Lindsay, Founding Partner of Spayne Lindsay. “Our adjacent areas of expertise within consumer are complementary, and we look forward to working together more closely. The Sage-Spayne Lindsay partnership allows clients to work with a truly independent global advisory firm with depth of knowledge across all sub-sectors of the consumer world. The partnership will enhance our capabilities both geographically and across many key consumer sectors.”

Examples of clients who Sage has advised include Bombas on its sale to Great Hill Partners, Chubbies on its sale to Solo Stove, Blenders on its sale to Safilo, ORIBE Hair Care on its sale to KAO, GLAMGLOW on its sale to Estée Lauder, TOMS Shoes on its sale to Bain Capital, and Honey Birdette on its sale to Playboy Group, among many others.

Examples of Spayne Lindsay’s transactions include the acquisition of Unilever’s tea business by CVC, Strong Roots on its investment from McCain, EAT. on its sale to Pret, HIPPEAS on its investment from The Craftory, Oatly on its investment from Verlinvest, Quorn on its sale to Monde Nissin, and the acquisition of Telmont Champagne by Remy Cointreau, to mention a few.

The Sage-Spayne Lindsay partnership will incorporate a breadth and depth of knowledge and expertise covering all areas of consumer—from apparel, footwear & accessories, and beauty & personal care to food & beverage and high-growth digitally native companies. Spayne Lindsay will benefit from Sage’s expertise in the U.S. and its capabilities in advising premium consumer brands. Conversely, Sage will benefit from Spayne Lindsay’s knowledge of the European market and skill in working with food, beverage, and restaurant businesses.

In addition, the partnership will have access to an extensive international network of aligned firms in Asia, Central Europe, Africa, and Australasia that will offer clients a truly global sector specialist advisory service led by highly experienced partners.

Both Sage and Spayne Lindsay will remain independently owned, but by working in partnership, a consumer advisory powerhouse will be created with a global reach across the consumer sector.

About The Sage Group, LLC

Founded in 2000, The Sage Group is an independent investment bank focused on providing a broad range of corporate finance advisory services to premium consumer brands and digitally native companies in the US and internationally. Sage’s advisory services include merger and acquisitions, capital raising, restructurings, take-privates, and fairness opinions, among other corporate finance advisory services for public and private companies and private equity funds worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.sagellc.com.

About Spayne Lindsay & Co. LLP

Founded in 2004, Spayne Lindsay & Co. is an independent corporate finance firm providing high quality, bespoke advisory services to corporate clients, financial investors, and entrepreneurs. Its advice includes buy-side and sell-side mergers, acquisitions and disposal projects, management buy-ins and buy-outs, co-investments, debt and equity fundraisings and refinancing. For more information, please visit: www.spaynelindsay.com.