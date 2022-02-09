Clean Energy and Enbridge Partner to Make CNG Available to UPS Canada Fleet Vehicles in Ontario

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), along with its industry partner Union Energy Solutions Limited Partnership, an unregulated affiliate of Enbridge Gas Inc. – an Enbridge Company, announced it has signed an agreement to fuel United Parcel Service (UPS) Canada delivery fleet vehicles with compressed natural gas (CNG) at its London, Ontario station.

UPS Canada has converted 25 package delivery vans to operate on CNG – a lower carbon alternative to gasoline. The Clean Energy-operated CNG fueling station, located near the UPS facility in London, will provide an anticipated 2,000,000 litres (525,000 gasoline gallon equivalent) of CNG in a multi-year agreement. Fueling the trucks with CNG will reduce 700 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions–the equivalent of planting 11,667 trees, removing 152 cars from the road, and recycling 281 tons of landfill waste.

“We are excited by the growing use of CNG in Ontario that will significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions and result in a positive environmental impact to reduce local air pollutants,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president, Clean Energy. “UPS has led the way in sustainable transportation for many years and we’re pleased to partner with them to expand their clean natural gas fleet in Canada. We’re pleased that UPS continues the migration of its package cars to CNG in Canada and applaud their sustainability efforts.”

“We are pleased to help the medium and heavy transportation industries that are working hard to reduce emissions,” said Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President & President, Gas Distribution & Storage, Enbridge Inc. “CNG is a cleaner-burning solution for fleet and transit vehicles that can immediately reduce emissions by up to 20 percent as compared to gasoline or diesel while also reducing fuel costs.”

“CNG is an important part of UPS’s strategy to increase its use of alternative fuel and reduce our emissions,” said Floyd Bristol, Vice President of Automotive, UPS Canada. “As a transportation company, we have a responsibility to put sustainability at the core of our operations and adding these new vehicles to our growing alternative fuel fleet in Canada will have a measurable impact.”

“The use of compressed natural gas (CNG) is a cleaner fuel choice that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Todd Smith, Ontario Minister of Energy. “Congratulations to Enbridge Gas, Clean Energy and UPS Canada on this exciting initiative that is helping to advance Ontario’s transition towards a lower-carbon future.”

In further growth of CNG volume in Canada, the City of London has expanded its natural gas solid waste fleet from six to eight refuse vehicles, with plans to order more in the near future. Each waste truck fuels with an expected 19,000 litres (5,000 gallons) of CNG per year.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @CE_renewables on Twitter.

About Union Energy Solutions

Union Energy Solutions Limited Partnership (UES) is an unregulated affiliate of Enbridge Gas Inc., an Enbridge Company – that focuses on various clean energy business initiatives in the Province of Ontario.

