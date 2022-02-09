Cruise and Mobilitas Insurance Partner to Provide Commercial Coverage for Autonomous Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO & GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cruise and Mobilitas Insurance announced a new collaboration that provides commercial insurance coverage for Cruise and its fleet of all-electric, zero-emission self-driving vehicles. This first-of-its kind insurance program, brokered by Marsh, is custom-designed to ensure a superior claims experience for a commercial, autonomous fleet.

“Our top priority is to deploy our vehicles as safely and responsibly as possible, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with Mobilitas to create a custom insurance program that goes beyond the industry standard,” said Melissa Gale, Director of Risk at Cruise. “Together with a leading industry partner, Cruise can ensure appropriate coverage for our on-road operations, and support the fundamental promise of safety and peace of mind to our customers.”

Cruise is building the world’s most advanced self-driving vehicles. Based in San Francisco, Cruise offers all-electric, shared, autonomous ride-hail services, as well as delivery in Arizona. The announcement marks an important milestone as Cruise prepares for commercialization, and demonstrates Cruise’s innovative thought leadership in the AV and insurance space, made possible through this innovative partnership with Mobilitas.

“We are at an inflection point in the evolution of transportation, which requires tailor-made risk solutions,” said Julie Brown, general manager of Mobilitas. “As a commercial insurer with mobility sector experience that specifically addresses our client needs, we are uniquely suited to manage risk for a cutting-edge technology company like Cruise.”

About Mobilitas:

The Mobilitas companies offer commercial insurance built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the mobility market, and provide creative, technology-driven insurance solutions that protect business needs. The Mobilitas companies are part of CSAA Insurance Group, which has a financial strength rating of “A” (excellent) from AM Best, the insurance industry’s primary financial rating firm. More information is available at www.mobilitasinsurance.com and on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter).

About Cruise:

Cruise is building the world’s most advanced self-driving, all-electric vehicles to improve life in cities. As the first all-electric, zero emissions fleet, Cruise believes that self-driving cars, when deployed at scale, have the potential to save millions of lives, reduce emissions, reshape our physical environment, give back billions of hours of time and restore freedom of movement. Join our mission at getcruise.com.