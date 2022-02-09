Voicemod Signs Its First IP Deal With Entertainment Brand Angry Birds

VALENCIA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voicemod (www.voicemod.net), the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, has signed its first-ever IP deal with Rovio Entertainment (www.rovio.com) for its hit gaming franchise, Angry Birds. Through the agreement brokered by IMG, Angry Birds fans and Voicemod users will be able to enjoy a rich and amplified library of sound experiences from the globally loved games, powered by Voicemod’s one-of-a-kind voice and audio technology.

As the ultimate source in enabling the sonic identities of the metaverse, Voicemod builds the audio tools that make it easy for gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels to express themselves however they want to be heard. By incorporating Angry Birds into their unique voice augmentation and audio creations, Voicemod will further expand its immersive impact on sound interaction — beginning with the gaming space.

In making the announcement, Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch said, “As we continue to forge a more immersive digital landscape by enhancing sonic experiences, it is a pleasure to incorporate engaging game franchises into our sound content. We are delighted to have an iconic brand like Rovio’s Angry Birds join us as our first IP partnership.”

“The Angry Birds sound world is quite unique, with nuances and characteristics that have become iconic over the years,” says Katri Chacona, director of brand licensing at Rovio. “Through this fantastic partnership with Voicemod, we are able to enhance the Angry Birds soundscape and bring it to immersive new heights.”

For information on the official release date and distribution of the upcoming Voicemod and Angry Birds partnered content, as well as additional Voicemod IP deal announcements, please visit www.voicemod.com/newsroom.

For information on how to integrate Voicemod's real-time voice changing engine directly into your applications, as well as platforms that support our technology, please visit www.voicemod.net/developers.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod’s audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

About Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment and sports company.