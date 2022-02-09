INVZBL and TEQlease Partner to Provide School Districts With Lease Financing Program for UV-C Disinfection Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) Conference Booth #2133 - INVZBL, the leading hygienic technology company for education, and TEQlease Capital, a premier provider of equipment lease financing solutions, today announced a new partnership designed to assist school districts and other schools with their acquisition plans to leverage budgeted dollars to purchase UV-C disinfection technology. TEQlease financing for K-12 schools can be applied to any of INVZBL’s UV-C products and services, including its device disinfection cabinets and ceiling air panel purifiers, as well as its just-launched protection-as-a-service solution powered by FedEx Corporation.

“School districts need new, innovative and affordable solutions to disinfect surfaces and purify the air in order to get kids and teachers back in the classroom, and partnering with TEQlease allows us to offer an array of solutions that fit within a district’s budgetary needs,” explained Chuck Morrison, Founder and CEO of INVZBL. “Everything we do is focused on helping school districts manage air purification, disinfection of high-touch devices and surfaces, and maintenance of their devices through our partnership with FedEx Corp.”

INVZBL delivers a portfolio of UV-C based products and services to the education, healthcare and other industries, spanning air purification, disinfection cabinets, and protection-as-a-service. INVZBL products are the most independently tested on the market and safely disinfect 99.99% of bacteria, fungi and viruses.

“We are thrilled to expand the solutions under our financing to include INVZBL, as their products and services are coming at the right time for the education industry,” said Bob DeBrase, Senior VP of Sales, TEQlease. “We look forward to using this partnership to help schools across the nation implement INVZBL’s state-of-the-art disinfection technology.”

TEQlease is well known in the K-12 education community, providing lease financing programs for a range of technology, equipment and software solutions for public, private, charter and religion schools across the U.S.

More information on this partnership, finance options, and demos of INVZBL products are available this week at the TCEA conference, booth 2133.

About INVZBL

INVZBL is a hygienic technology company, revolutionizing the way we clean, protect, and care about our people, workplaces, and communities. With products designed in the United States, INVZBL’s industry-leading technology is available commercially to a range of organizations in the education, enterprise, government, healthcare and hospitality industries. INVZBL’s N-AIR UV-C Ceiling Panel Air Purifier kills bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 and SARS. INVZBL’s Z13 and B3 cabinet models kill 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and infectious pathogens such as Candida, E. Coli and SARS-CoV-2 in three minutes. To find out more, visit www.INVZBL.com.

About TEQlease

Since 2000, TEQlease Capital has provided equipment financing solutions for businesses and educational institutions, and offered equipment vendor finance programs across all industries. TEQlease Education Finance specializes in providing best-in-class equipment lease financing solutions for public, private, charter and religious schools across the United States. TEQlease Education Finance focuses on providing unparalleled service and on lowering acquisition finance costs, working with customers and equipment vendors through the entire equipment acquisition financing process. TEQlease Education Finance is a division of TEQlease Capital, founded in 2000 in Calabasas, California. For more information, visit https://www.teqlease.com/education_equipment_financing/