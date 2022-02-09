BACARDÍ® Rum Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 50%

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, has announced that its iconic premium rum brand will cut its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in half from 2023.

BACARDÍ rum’s GHG emissions will be reduced by 50% when a Combined Heat & Power (CHP) system goes live next year at the brand’s distillery in Puerto Rico. The new CHP system will replace heavy fuel oil with propane gas, a much cleaner and more efficient energy solution.

“As a brand and as a company, we are committed to doing the right thing for the planet,” said Ned Duggan, Senior Vice President, BACARDÍ rum. “Our rums are made in Puerto Rico, a beautiful island in the Caribbean where we are continuously investing in new innovations that will ensure we do just that. This year, we are celebrating our 160th anniversary and while we reflect on our incredible history we are also looking forward to a more sustainable future.”

The 50% reduction in BACARDÍ rum’s GHG emissions represents a 14% cut in the total emissions globally for family-owned Bacardi, whose portfolio of premium brands also includes BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, PATRÓN® tequila and GREY GOOSE® vodka – a significant step towards the 50% cut the company is committed to achieving globally by 2025.

“We are committed to cutting our GHG emissions by reducing our energy consumption and switching to the most sustainable form of energy in the countries where we operate,” added Rodolfo Nervi, VP Global Safety, Quality & Sustainability for Bacardi. “While propane gas is the most responsible energy source in Puerto Rico right now, we are continuing to explore ways in which we can reduce our use of carbon-based fuels even further and take more positive steps towards our ultimate goal of Net Zero.”

Other ways in which the BACARDÍ rum distillery is already pioneering new environmental practices include:

The generation of biogas through the waste water treatment system, which helps power the distillation and creates electricity – more than 60% of the distillery’s energy is generated this way;

Recapturing 95% of the heat generated during distillation to reduce the energy required;

Plan is underway to capture CO2 from the fermentation process so it can be supplied to the sparkling drinks industry;

Planting and nurturing six pollinator gardens to support local wildlife in Puerto Rico. Bacardi has received conservation certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council in recognition of its commitment to environmental stewardship.

As part of its Corporate Responsibility program, Good Spirited, and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Bacardi has set a number of goals which it is committed to achieving by 2025. These global targets, which are in addition to the company’s commitment to be 100% plastic free by 2030, include:

50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions at Bacardi production sites;

25% cut in water consumption at Bacardi production sites;

100% key raw materials and packaging sourced sustainably;

100% of product packaging to be recyclable;

40% recycled content of product packaging materials;

Zero waste to landfill at all Bacardi production sites.

Find out more about Bacardi’s sustainability commitments and its vision to become the most environmentally responsible global spirits company at https://www.bacardilimited.com/corporate-responsibility.

