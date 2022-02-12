Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark Launches in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG welcome players to journey into the land of Arkesia in Lost Ark, available now for PC via Steam. Lost Ark is a free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game (MMOARPG) that immerses players in new lands where they must seek out lost treasures as they battle to reclaim the eternal power and light of the Lost Ark.

In Lost Ark, players will experience a unique blend of high-octane action combat and deep MMORPG gameplay, including:

Fifteen distinct hero classes at launch that offer unique customization options and a multitude of combinable and adaptable skill sets.

A quest for the Lost Ark in a breathtaking and ever-expanding universe of diverse worlds and massive collaborative combat. Players can sail the world, and even explore and develop their own islands.

A wealth of end-game content including dungeons and raids for players of all skill levels, along with a slew of PvP options including ranked and unranked modes, and epic gear to collect along the way.

Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to localize and translate the vast world of Lost Ark, which boasts millions of active players in Korea, Russia, and Japan. With the game’s launch in the West, Amazon Games brings the award-winning RPG to North America, Europe*, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand for the first time, with written and spoken dialogue in English, French, German, and Spanish.

“Together with Smilegate, we are proud to usher in millions of new players around the world to experience Lost Ark,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “Lost Ark’s unique style of action-packed combat coupled with seemingly endless class customization options opens up nearly infinite new ways to play in a dynamic, ever-changing online universe—there are numerous new realms to discover and resources to compete for in this living fantasy world.”

Lost Ark is rated ESRB M (Mature), and is available for download on Steam. Players can purchase Starter Packs, available on Amazon and Steam in Apprentice, Explorer, and Vanquisher packs, which offer items to aid them on their quest for the Lost Ark. Players can find the full list of content, pricing, and information on where to purchase on the Starter Pack page.

*For more information, including a list of countries where Lost Ark will be available, visit: playlostark.com, and follow the game on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Amazon Games

At Amazon Games, our ambition is to create bold new experiences that foster community in and around our games. Our team of game industry veterans is building within the sandbox of Prime Gaming, Twitch, Amazon retail, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and more to push boundaries and deliver captivating experiences to our players. Amazon Games is developing AAA multiplayer games based on original IPs, including New World, with our studios and teams in Seattle, Orange County, San Diego, and Montreal. Amazon Games also publishes best-in-class third party games, leading with Lost Ark from Smilegate RPG.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Smilegate

Smilegate RPG, an affiliate of Smilegate Group and a leading game company in the global market, develops and services one of the world’s best RPG games. With a vision to share fun and emotion with all RPG fans around the world, members who boast outstanding development skills and solid teamwork are working together.

At 2019 Korea Game Awards, Smilegate RPG swept the awards in six categories including the grand prize with their well-known game title LOST ARK, which recorded the unprecedented highest number of concurrent users in Korea at the time of its release, 350,000. Currently, LOST ARK is officially being provided in Korea, Russia and Japan. SmilegateRPG plans to move toward a prestigious global MMORPG developer by expanding lineups and supporting various platforms such as mobile and game consoles as well as online MMORPGs.