Tallgrass Selects Project Canary for Monitoring, Assessment of Commercial-Scale CO2 Sequestration Hub in Wyoming

LEAWOOD, Kan. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallgrass has entered an agreement with Project Canary to develop a program for the independent monitoring and sequestered carbon volume verification at its Eastern Wyoming Sequestration Hub project, the companies announced today.

The agreement between the two firms advances Tallgrass’ commercial-scale sequestration hub project previously announced in January and builds on the relationship established between Project Canary and Tallgrass in 2021 through the Rockies Express Pipeline.

“Precise measurement and validation of sequestered volumes is a critical component of a successful, commercial-scale CO2 sequestration hub,” said Kyle Quackenbush, Tallgrass Segment President. “Project Canary and its team of climate scientists and engineers provide critical expertise in this project’s development, which will help advance broadly shared decarbonization and clean energy goals.”

As part of the project, Tallgrass plans to drill a characterization well and Project Canary, the Denver-based environmental assessment ESG data firm, will deploy Canary X continuous emissions monitoring units and conduct additional periodic reservoir analysis at the project site to verify carbon dioxide volumes remain permanently sequestered. The high-fidelity, laser-based continuous monitoring units have a detection level as low as <1ppm and report data simultaneously to a cloud-based monitoring dashboard.

“The Tallgrass team demonstrates what the net-zero measurement economy demands – bold action to verify that every molecule of CO2 put underground stays underground. Their leadership is what a net-zero future needs,” said Chris Romer, CEO and co-founder of Project Canary. “Advancing assessment across the entire energy value chain – from upstream production to midstream transportation and ultimately sequestration – has the potential to revolutionize decarbonization efforts and accelerate progress toward net-zero.”

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the successful development of the referenced commercial-scale CO2 sequestration hub and the ability to achieve decarbonization and clean energy goals. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tallgrass, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports and financial statements made available by Tallgrass. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Tallgrass does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About the Transaction Participants

Tallgrass is a leading energy infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel homes and businesses and enable quality of life. We are committed to being at the forefront of efforts to decarbonize our world. An investor group led by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, which includes Enagás SA, GIC, NPS and USS, owns the outstanding equity interests in Tallgrass. Visit Tallgrass.com to learn more.

Project Canary is a climate tech company that provides trusted, independent, and verified environmental data to track, measure, and score the "E" in ESG across an enterprise's operational value chain. They are the leaders in providing dynamic environmental ratings using real-time monitoring data at the facility level to assess and improve operating practices and provide a science-based and technology-enabled measurement of emission profiles, including methane. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named "Best for the World" B Corp. projectcanary.com