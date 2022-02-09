The Goddard School Named to Entrepreneur’s ‘Franchise 500®’ and ‘Top 10 Children’s Franchises’ for More Than Two Decades

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Goddard School has been ranked one of the top national franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® in 2022, the world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking. And within the industry breakdowns, The Goddard School has also been named to Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children’s Franchises in 2022. Recognized as a strong franchise opportunity for small business owners, The Goddard School is receiving these honors for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, brand power, financial strength and stability. The premier early childhood education provider has been named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list as well as an Entrepreneur Top 10 Children’s Franchise consecutively for more than two decades.

“We are honored to receive these top recognitions from Entrepreneur, an organization that is knowledgeable and well-respected in the franchise industry,” said Dennis R. Maple, chairman and CEO of Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of The Goddard School. “These recognitions are a testament to the business acumen and entrepreneurial drive of Goddard franchisees and the dedication and passion of Goddard educators across the country.”

“The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory,” said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to this year’s list showed us how being resilient, supportive and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship.”

The Goddard School uses the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success. With a curriculum anchored in social-emotional development, students at The Goddard School also learn how to be kind to themselves and others, further helping students become school ready, career ready and life ready.

The Goddard School continues to be the leading premium childcare and early childhood education provider in the U.S. and one of the nation’s strongest franchise systems. In 2021 alone, Goddard’s national rankings include the following recognitions:

1851 Franchise ’s Top 22 Franchises for 2022

’s Entrepreneur ’s Franchise 500 ® for 21 consecutive years

’s for 21 consecutive years Entrepreneur ’s Best Children's Businesses Franchises

’s Entrepreneur ’s Top Franchises for Veterans Ranking

’s Franchise Business Review ’s Top 200 for nine consecutive years

’s for nine consecutive years Franchise Business Review ’s Most Profitable Franchises

’s Franchise Business Review ’s Best Franchises to Buy

’s Franchise Business Review ’s Best Multi-Unit Franchise Opportunities

’s Franchise Business Review ’s Top Education Franchises

’s Franchise Times ’ Top 400 for 18 consecutive years

’ for 18 consecutive years NerdWallet’s Best Daycare Franchise Opportunities

For more than 30 years, Goddard’s proven franchise model supports its franchisees with operating standards, digital marketing, information systems, teaching curriculum and more. Supported by GSI, The Goddard School franchise is poised to continue its growth and success as one of the nation’s top franchises.

A member of the International Franchise Association’s board of directors, Maple added, “As we enter our 34th year, we remain committed to continue building upon Goddard’s rich history of success. Our franchisees are small business owners who invest in us as much as we invest in them. They recognize the tried-and-true business model that Goddard has built since 1988 and put their trust and commitment to expanding the Goddard brand.”

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The distinctive structure positions Schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School’s F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment. And a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education guides the course of study.

Additionally, this program has earned Cognia Accreditation and Middle States Corporate Accreditation for creating policies, programs and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development and childcare. The Goddard School serves more than 70,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 570 Goddard Schools in 38 states. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, INC.

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of The Goddard School, is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, GSI has been consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. GSI currently licenses more than 570 Goddard School franchises that serve more than 70,000 students in 38 states. For more information, visit goddardschoolfranchise.com.