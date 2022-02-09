Ecoppia Announces Another Project With Leading Global Investor Actis In India

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA), the world’s leader in robotic cleaning solutions for photovoltaic solar, announced today another project of 150MW with Sprng Energy, a company owned by the global leading investment platform Actis. Ecoppia robots will be deployed at Sprng Solar’s Ananthapuram project in Andhra Pradesh in Q2 2022.

Actis had initially engaged with Ecoppia back in 2017, installing the fully autonomous robots at 4 different solar sites of its platform-‘Ostro Energy’. Since then, in the last 5 years, Ecoppia’s unparalleled product performance has ensured that all subsequent greenfield solar projects developed by Actis platforms in India, has Ecoppia as their exclusive robotic cleaning solution provider.

Ecoppia’s unmatched reliability and proven effectiveness in soiling removal, is one of the many reasons, Actis’ assets are viewed as technologically superior, low risk, and of a high quality.

During 2020 and 2021, India witnessed over 150 days of national lockdown, resulting in most developers struggling to get solar panels cleaned and properly producing energy. However, none of Ecoppia’s +2GW sites missed even a single day’s cleaning cycle, thanks to its highly reliable, fully autonomous robotic solutions catered by Ecoppia’s strong India team.

For almost a decade, Ecoppia has been innovating the solar market with over 3GW of projects in 4 different continents, allowing site owners to enjoy the benefits of a year-round peak performance while lowering their O&M expenses and overall, their LCOE.

“We are honored to be chosen once again by our valued partner Actis” said Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia. “As market leaders, we take upon ourselves the responsibility to our clients and shareholders to maintain the highest standards, constantly raising the bar higher towards excellency. Ecoppia’s versatile solution portfolio will continue to provide worldwide energy players the key for scalability, sustainability and attractive ROI” he concluded.

About Ecoppia

With over 16GW of agreements, Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA) is a pioneer and world leader in robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar. Ecoppia’s cloud-based, water-free, autonomous robotic solutions remove soil from solar panels daily, leveraging sophisticated technology and advanced Business Intelligence capabilities. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention. Ecoppia’s proprietary algorithms and robotic solutions make day-to-day O&M at solar sites safer, more efficient and more reliable. Publicly held and backed by prominent international investment funds, Ecoppia works with the largest energy companies across the globe, cleaning millions of solar panels every day. For more information, visit: www.ecoppia.com