Clubby Seltzers Completes Series A Funding

Clubby Seltzers will soon be expanding its flavor line-up to a foursome variety pack, including the original lemon-lime, grape, orange, and raspberry-lemon flavors. Each Clubby Seltzers flavor contains electrolytes and only 100 calories, 2g sugar and 5% ABV. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clubby Seltzers will soon be expanding its flavor line-up to a foursome variety pack, including the original lemon-lime, grape, orange, and raspberry-lemon flavors. Each Clubby Seltzers flavor contains electrolytes and only 100 calories, 2g sugar and 5% ABV. (Photo: Business Wire)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clubby Seltzers, Oklahoma’s leading independent craft seltzer, announced that it recently closed its Series A round of funding. The round was led by Lane Gibbs & Matt Whitaker, two of the founding partners, and a group of individual investors that included Fort Worth’s Cody Campbell and John Sellers (Double Eagle Seltzers Holdco). The funding will help propel the launch of Clubby Seltzers in several new states, including Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina and Colorado.

This funding comes after an extremely successful launch in 2021 with Clubby Seltzers becoming the #1 velocity craft beer or seltzer SKU in the state of Oklahoma within months of release of its original Clubby flavor. Since launching the brand in April 2021, Clubby Seltzers has added a grape flavor, and will soon be expanding its flavor line-up to a foursome variety pack, including the original lemon-lime, grape, orange, and raspberry-lemon flavors. Each Clubby Seltzers flavor contains electrolytes and only 100 calories, 2g sugar and 5% ABV.

Clubby is currently distributed across more than 540 locations in OK, including major retailers such as Whole Foods, Wal-Mart, Target, Quik Trip and Reasor’s, a subsidiary of Brookshire Grocery Co.

About Clubby Seltzers

Clubby Seltzers was launched in April 2021 by three friends: Lane Gibbs, Matt Whitaker and Thomas Moratto, who set out to create a drink that was crisp, refreshing and better tasting than other seltzers on the market but with low sugar, low calories and electrolytes.

For more information, please visit our website at www.clubbyseltzers.com, or our Instagram at www.instagram.com/clubbyseltzers.