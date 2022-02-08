Dr. Jen Welter and Alyssa Milano to Host “A Day in the Life: The Ultimate Insiders Experience for Women” at Rose Bowl Stadium, February 9, 2022

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Dr. Jen Welter - the NFL’s first female coach and two time Gold medalist - and Alyssa Milano - actor, activist, entrepreneur and trailblazer in the women’s sports licensing industry and the inspiration behind the successful Touch™ line of licensed apparel - have teamed up to host A Day in the Life, the ultimate football insider experience for women. Featuring an all-star coaching lineup of NFL and women’s tackle football legends, the event will take place at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium on February 9, 2022 from 10am to 2pm PST.

Presented by women for women, A Day in the Life seeks to harness the energy, athleticism, and enthusiasm of women with a passion for football, getting them on the field and into the game. As the prime sponsor of the event, DraftKings, the digital sports and entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans, is hoping to bring fans closer to the games they love as they support A Day in the Life experience to bring women onto the field and into the game.

“This event is about empowering women through the game of football. I call football full contact chess, and women love strategy, so I want them to see, experience, understand, and LOVE the game like I do. Hence, A Day In the Life,” shared Dr. Jen Welter. “This sport has enabled me to showcase my physical, mental, and intellectual strength, providing proof that women can and should be in the game. With A Day in the Life and my work with GRRRidiron Girls, we are opening the doors to the thrill of football for all women and girls.”

“A DAY IN THE LIFE” EXPERIENCE

Picture this: you’ve been drafted by Coach Jen Welter and Alyssa Milano and you report to the Rose Bowl Stadium for training camp. Your VIP experience starts with outfitting by Touch™, receiving your playbook, and meeting teammates. You then head to the field for a hands-on football experience.

Once on the field, you will be introduced to Coach Jen’s All-Star Coaching core, including Team USA teammates Adrienne Smith and Knengi Martin; NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson; NFL Legends Will Witherspoon, Ricky Williams, Ben Garland, Chris Draft, Rodney Thomas and more, along with players and coaches from the Women’s National Football Conference’s San Diego Rebellion.

Leveraging Coach Jen’s full-contact chess coaching methodology, participants will not just learn the fundamentals of football but also the intellectual components of the game. The player experience - lead by the All-Star coaches - kicks off with a dynamic warmup, followed by position-specific drills, offense and defense on-air with your team, and culminates with a cooldown on the Rose Bowl Stadium’s Spieker Field, one of the most famous venues in sporting history.

Post-fieldwork, the celebration begins with a visit to the ADItL All-Pro Gifting Suite where participants can fill their gameday satchel with items curated and donated by event sponsors to elevate their game on and off the field. The day culminates with cocktails and conversation at a supercharged healthy happy hour like no other; including Tres Geraciones nitrogen flash frozen margaritas with fresh fruit perfectly paired with a menu created and grilled on-site by Wing Lam, founder of Wahoos Fish Taco. With 1:1 time with your coaches and prominent voices in football like Kelli Masters of KMM Sports - the first woman to represent a top pick in the NFL Draft - you will leave inspired, energized, and overflowing with unique takeaways.

“Girls are participating in football activities now more than ever, representing 45% of the NFL fan base. They are passionate fans who are all-in for the future of the sport,” shared Kelli Masters. “However, women are no longer relegated to the stands; they are taking on leadership roles as coaches, referees, scouts, agents, and more. Inviting women to learn the game on the field is an amazing way to share the sport we love so much.”

Through A Day in the Life, ongoing work with GRRRidiron Girls, and kick[gl]ass, football legend Dr. Jen Welter continues to open the doors to football for all women and girls. Proceeds from A Day in the Life benefit the GRRRidiron Girls Foundation, ensuring that the future of football begins today.

Learn more and register for A Day in the Life at: https://footballisfemale.com/.

To promote the safety of all participants, A Day in the Life will follow the guidance and requirements of the CDC, State of California, California CDPH, and local regulations regarding COVID safety practices.