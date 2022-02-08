KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FORT 2022-FL3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to eight classes of FORT 2022-FL3, a $1.1 billion managed CRE CLO securitization with a two year reinvestment period, followed by a six month replenishment period.

The transaction will initially be collateralized by 24 collateral interests with an aggregate cutoff date in-trust balance of $924.7 million, and $190.2 million of proceeds for the anticipated acquisition of two delayed close assets to be acquired within 90 days following the closing date. Should the cash collateral not be used to acquire delayed close loans, it will be applied as principal proceeds to pay down the notes in accordance with transaction documentation. During the two year reinvestment period, principal proceeds received with respect to the mortgage assets can be reinvested in mortgage assets or to acquire funded companion participations, provided the reinvestment criteria are satisfied and the assets meet certain specified eligibility criteria. Following the reinvestment period, the transaction allows for principal proceeds received with respect to the mortgage assets of up to 10.0% of the aggregate cutoff date balance to be used for acquiring funded companion participations for a period of six months. The replenishment assets must also meet certain specified eligibility criteria and reinvestment criteria. The transaction also provides the sponsor with the ability to effectuate modifications to performing loans subject to certain restrictions and criteria, and to dispose of loans at par under certain circumstances.

This transaction also includes an interest coverage test and a par value test (collectively, the note protection tests). If either test is not satisfied on any determination date, on the following payment date, interest proceeds remaining after interest is paid to the Class E notes will be used to pay down the principal balances of the Class A through E notes in sequential order until the tests are satisfied, or the Class A through E notes are paid in full. If available interest proceeds are insufficient to satisfy the tests or pay down the applicable classes of notes, available principal proceeds will be used for such purpose.

