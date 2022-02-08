INFLCR’s Jim Cavale and Engage Co-Founders Discuss the NIL Movement on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jim Cavale, the Founder & CEO of INFLCR, the nationwide leader in collegiate athlete brand-building, joined two of the co-founders of Engage, a web-based platform designed to digitize the process of booking high profile athletes and celebrities for anything from speaking engagements to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, gathered for a spirited discussion on the NIL movement in college sports on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

More than 30,000 pro and collegiate athletes use INFLCR from over 800 NCAA Division I institutions. INFLCR collegiate clients access their INFLCR app on a daily basis, to access their pictures and videos in real-time from games, practices and other team-related activities. INFLCR recently merged with sports tech titan Teamworks, to grow this athlete user network beyond 100,000 over the next year and continue its growth into pro sports, where more than 1,000 athletes in the NBA and NFL are already active on the INFLCR platform.

As the newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer for Teamworks, Cavale is leading the marketing, product and overall growth efforts for their digital transformation of elite athletic organizations.

Engage was co-founded by blind USC long snapper Jake Olson, his manager Daniel Hennes, longtime friends Mike Olson and Noah Schwartz, and serial entrepreneurs John Shegerian and Brendan Egan as a way to completely digitize the booking process for athletes, celebrities and other popular speakers.

Hennes, who is Engage’s CEO, and Egan, Engage’s Chief Marketing & Technology Officer, both appear on the special episode of the Impact Podcast alongside Cavale to discuss the newly changed NCAA policies allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) and how Engage and INFLCR are helping athletes on their NIL opportunities in new and innovative ways.

"Having the honor to join the Impact Podcast, telling my story and the INFLCR story was an awesome highlight for me," said Cavale. "It was fantastic to talk with John Shegerian and the Engage team about NIL and discuss how we have positioned ourselves as thought leaders in this new and exciting era."

“INFLCR and Engage are both game-changing organizations in the NIL space,” said Shegerian. “It’s an exciting time ripe with entrepreneurial opportunities for college athletes, and people like Jim, Daniel and Brendan are making it possible for these athletes to thrive – on and off the field, thanks to innovation and a passion for sports. It was rewarding to host this fascinating discussion with these groundbreakers and share a glimpse of the future of American sports with our audience on the Impact Podcast.”

