Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2022: Diagnosis, Procedure Type, End-User, and Covering Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global assisted reproductive technology market is expected to grow from $26.28 billion in 2021 to $31.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The market is expected to reach $62.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%.

Major players in the assisted reproductive technology market are Cooper Surgical Inc., Ferring B.V., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, California Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, OvaScience Inc., Bloom IVF Centre, Vitrolife, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Nidacon International AB, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Cook Medical, INVO Bioscience Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boston Science Corporation, Anecova, Carolinas Fertility Institute and Microm Ltd.

The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market consists of sales of assisted reproductive technology (ART) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the treatment of infertility in either eggs or embryos. Assisted reproductive technology is based on the surgically removing of eggs from women's ovaries and then fusing it with men's sperm in the laboratory to create embryos. These embryos are then inserted back into the women's body. ART uses donor eggs, donor sperms, or previously stored frozen embryos.

The main types of assisted reproductive technology are in-vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination (AI-IUI), frozen embryo replacement (FER), and others. In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a complicated operation that involves collecting eggs and fertilising them with sperm in a lab to create embryos. These embryos are subsequently implanted into women's reproductive organs. The different procedure types include fresh non-donor, fresh donor, frozen donor, frozen non donor, embryo or egg banking and is used in hospitals, fertility clinics, others.

Europe was the largest region in the assisted reproductive technology market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in assisted reproductive technology market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Technological advancements is a key trend gaining the popularity in the assisted reproductive technology market. Major companies operating in the assisted reproductive technology are focused on developing technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in November 2020, NIPD Genetics, a Cyprus based biotechnology company launched Amfira PGT based on Target Capture Enrichment Technology. Amfira PGT is a preimplantation genetic test which can be employed during fertility treatment to improve the odds of becoming pregnant and giving birth to a healthy child. Amfira PGT can be used in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) cycles to determine whether embryos are chromosomally normal (euploid) and have the best chance of culminating in a safe pregnancy and birth.

The rising number of infertility cases is expected to foster the assisted reproductive technology market in the coming years. Infertility is defined as the failure to become pregnant after a year of frequent and unprotected intercourse. Infertility affects both men and women, and is typically diagnosed by the inability to conceive. Infertility is treated using assisted reproductive technology (ART). Fertility therapies that work with both a woman's egg and a man's sperm are included in this.

For instance, according to the UCLA Health, a US based health system, in 2020 around 15% of couples in the world have trouble in conceiving. Infertile couples are increasingly turning to assisted reproductive technology (ART), which is growing at a rate of 5% to 10% every year. Therefore, the rising number of infertility cases drives the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market.

