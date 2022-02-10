Nuveen Selects Dealpath as Exclusive Deal Management Platform for Real Estate Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuveen Real Estate, one of the largest investment managers in the world with more than $144 billion of assets under management, announced the selection of Dealpath, the industry’s most trusted, purpose-built real estate investment platform, as their global, multi-sector deal management solution.

‘’We are delighted to be partnering with Dealpath on our global real estate portfolio as this will enable us to scale our business in a highly efficient manner and allow our teams to drive growth for all our stakeholders,’’ said Mike Sales, CEO of Nuveen Real Assets.

Nuveen Real Estate’s investment team of over 300 employees will leverage the new platform for its global deal management pipeline crossing multi-sectors and regions. Dealpath’s single cloud-based repository of deal data, documents, and market data sources will accelerate Nuveen’s digital and cloud migration strategies. Dealpath will optimize Nuveen’s ability to reduce data entry and processing time, lead to increased deal volume, and enable powerful data driven insights to support Nuveen’s investment strategies.

“ Our technology and data strategy aims to enable growth in line with our products and services, to consolidate our data assets for the future, and drive operational efficiencies throughout the business,” said Chris Zissis, Global Head of Technology at Nuveen Real Assets. “ We are excited that Dealpath will add additional momentum to our strategy and empower all colleagues to provide our investors diversification, income and long-term capital growth in line with our sustainable investment philosophy.”

“ Partnering with Nuveen, one of the largest, most prominent real estate investors in the world, is a testament to our shared vision about both the present and the future of investment processes,” said Mike Sroka, CEO and Co-Founder of Dealpath. “ The ability to leverage real-time data, insights, and collaboration across teams, at scale, is no longer a wish, but a critical necessity.”

Beginning with the initial deal pipeline and underwriting through portfolio management decisions, Dealpath serves as a command center, providing vetted information and configurable workflows that have associated tasks, files, and communications, fueling data-driven analysis to achieve optimal, risk-adjusted returns. To date, Dealpath has supported more than $10 trillion in transactions globally.

Safeguarded with institutional-level data security—including maintaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification and compliance—Dealpath enables investment managers to operate at scale with speed and precision through easy access to data and effective internal and external collaboration across teams, partners, and systems.

About Dealpath

Dealpath is the industry’s most trusted cloud-based real estate investment platform, providing real-time access to vetted, secure, up-to-date investment data to empower collaboration and strategic, predictive decisions. Investment and development firms leverage Dealpath as their command center for smart pipeline tracking, powerful deal analytics and collaborative workflows—driving maximum performance from pipeline to portfolio management. Founded in 2014, Dealpath has supported over $10 trillion in transactions with leading institutions across the world.

Nuveen Real Estate

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $144 billion of assets under management.

Managing a suite of funds and mandates, across both public and private investments, and spanning both debt and equity across diverse geographies and investment styles, we provide access to every aspect of real estate investing.

With over 85 years of real estate investing experience and more than 660+ employees* located across 30 cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform offers unparalleled geographic reach, which is married with deep sector expertise.

For further information, please visit us at nuveen.com/realestate

*Includes 330+ real estate investment professionals, supported by a further 330+ Nuveen employees.

Source: Nuveen, 30 Sep 2021.

