 Step Up Your Heart Health with Outdoor Fitness and FitLot

WHAT: Exercise is important for your heart health – helping to lower heart disease factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight. Studies show that outdoor physical activity also lowers blood pressure and heart rate.

So, to keep body, mind, and heart healthy, heading outdoors is ideal. Outdoor fitness parks are also turning out to be a timely solution, meeting community needs across the country as many people still do not feel comfortable going back to their fitness club and many gyms have closed their doors due to the pandemic.

While many people have already given up on their resolutions to exercise, February Heart Month is a great reminder to get back on track. Here’s how people can re-energize their personal fitness:

Exercise outdoors. Seek outdoor fitness parks; they’re not just for kids! Learn a new fitness circuit workout or add new routines to your current workout. Keep it fresh. Try out different fitness equipment. Work out different parts of your body. Above all have fun. Make fitness social! Fitness parks are great places to make new friends: buddies who can encourage you to keep working out and come back again.

Adam Mejerson, executive director of FitLot, is available via Zoom to talk about exercise and heart health, outdoor fitness, and nearby parks offering fitness equipment and classes for adults.

