DNEG Honored with Two Academy Award® Nominations for Best Visual Effects

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, has received two nominations for the 94th Academy Awards. Announced today by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, DNEG was nominated in the Best Visual Effects category for its work on Dune and No Time to Die.

Complete nominations include:

Dune — Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer (DNEG served as lead VFX partner)

No Time to Die — Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould (DNEG served as lead VFX partner and DNEG’s Charlie Noble served as overall Production VFX Supervisor)

DNEG’s VFX work has won six Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects, including five of the last seven, for Tenet (2021), First Man (2019), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), Ex Machina (2016), Interstellar (2015) and Inception (2011). The 94th annual Academy Awards will be presented on March 27 and will be televised on ABC. Visit the Oscars website for the full list of nominees.

“Thanks to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for honoring the exceptional work of our teams with these nominations and congratulations to all of our nominees on being recognized for their achievements,” said DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra. “These nominations, and the recent BAFTA nominations, validate our ambition for DNEG to become the premier - and most highly-regarded - VFX studio in the world. Congratulations and best of luck to all of our incredibly talented teams around the globe who worked so hard to create such groundbreaking work, and to all of the other nominees.”

Four of the five 2022 BAFTA-nominated films in the Special Visual Effects category feature DNEG-led VFX work - Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Matrix Resurrections and No Time to Die. DNEG has also received an unprecedented 12 nominations for the 2022 Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards, across six shows - Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, Last Night In Soho, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Foundation. DNEG has previously won six BAFTA Awards, as well as 11 Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards and three Primetime Emmy® Awards.

On January 25, 2022, DNEG announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AKIC). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the first half of 2022, the combined public company will be named DNEG. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://investors.dneg.com/.

About DNEG

DNEG (www.dneg.com) is one of the world’s leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs nearly 7,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London) and Asia (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai).

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company six Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime Emmy® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include Uncharted (February 2022), Death on the Nile (February 2022), Borderlands (2022), “Stranger Things” (season four) (2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022), Knives Out 2 (2022), The Last of Us (2022), The Flash (2022), and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023).

