Mandy Moore Partners With Lumenis to Raise Awareness of Dry Eye Disease and OptiLight Treatment

YOKNE’AM ILLIT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumenis today announced that it has partnered with singer-songwriter and actress Mandy Moore as a brand ambassador for OptiLight, a bright solution for dry eyes. Ms. Moore suffered from dry eye disease and treatment with OptiLight significantly improved her condition. Now she’s partnering with Lumenis to share her story and empower others. She will star in OptiLight’s new campaign, showing millions of dry eye sufferers that they don’t have to “just live with it.”

Before she was diagnosed, Ms. Moore didn’t realize that her dry, itchy, burning eyes were actually signs of a condition called dry eye disease. Dry eye disease is remarkably common, affecting an estimated 49 million Americans, yet only half are diagnosed.1,2 To help dry eye sufferers like Ms. Moore, Lumenis, the world’s largest energy-based medical device company for eye care and aesthetics applications, recently launched OptiLight. This revolutionary, patented treatment is the first and only light-based therapy for dry eye disease. As part of a treatment regimen, OptiLight helps improve dry eye disease with a series of quick, gentle, in-office treatments.

“I’m excited to partner with Lumenis and share how OptiLight has made a real impact on my life. For years, I suffered from dry eye disease, but I didn’t know I had it! My eyes felt gritty and tired, and they looked red. I couldn’t wear my contact lenses for long. Eye drops didn’t do much. It was a constant frustration on the set and at home with my family,” said Ms. Moore. “When I learned that I had a medical condition called dry eye disease, I realized I didn’t have to just live with it—I could get a safe, effective treatment with OptiLight. Now, I can focus more time on what’s important to me, rather than battling the constant nuisance and discomfort of dry eye disease, and I want to inspire other people to say, ‘I won’t just live with it.’”

The “Not Gonna Live With It Generation” campaign featuring Ms. Moore debuted today with a commercial as well as a digital and print media campaign to encourage people to learn more about dry eye disease and find effective therapy with OptiLight.

“Lumenis is thrilled to partner with Mandy Moore for this important campaign, which will raise awareness of dry eye disease and introduce the groundbreaking treatment with OptiLight,” said Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon. “OptiLight with patented Optimal Pulse Technology (OPT) is the only light therapy for the management of dry eye disease. For millions of people who share Mandy’s experience with this condition, OptiLight is a perfect fit. Our ability to improve the quality of life for those who suffer from dry eye disease is why we do what we do, so it’s wonderful to see her enthusiasm for OptiLight and the results of her treatment. We hope it will inspire others to get better care for dry eye disease.”

To learn more about dry eye disease and OptiLight, visit treatmydryeye.com and follow Lumenis on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with #NotGonnaLiveWithIt and #OptiLight.

1. Dana R et al. Patient-Reported Burden of Dry Eye Disease in the United States: Results of an Online Cross-Sectional Survey. Am J Ophthalmol. 2020 Aug; 216:7-17. 2. U.S. Census data.

About OptiLight

OptiLight™ is a light-based treatment that uses precise, intense broad-spectrum light to improve the signs of dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), also known as evaporative dry eye or lipid deficiency dry eye, in patients 22 years of age and older with moderate to severe signs and symptoms of dry eye disease due to MGD and with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. OptiLight is to be applied only to skin on the malar region of the face, from tragus to tragus including the nose (eyes should be fully covered by protective eyewear). OptiLight is intended to be applied as an adjunct to other modalities, such as meibomian gland expression, artificial tear lubricants and warm compresses.

The treatment with OptiLight is not indicated for patients with certain medical conditions and carries risks, such as discomfort, damage to natural skin texture and change of skin pigmentation. Please ask your doctor if the OptiLight treatment is right for you.

About Lumenis

www.lumenis.com

Lumenis is a leading energy-based medical device company for aesthetics and eye care applications in the area of minimally invasive clinical solutions. It is regarded as a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For nearly 50 years, Lumenis’ groundbreaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods.