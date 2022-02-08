Rosemont Announces Minority Equity Investment in Veris Wealth Partners

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rosemont, a private investor in employee-owned asset and wealth management firms, announces a minority investment in Veris Wealth Partners, a majority employee-owned and women-led impact wealth management firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management. The recapitalization is designed to support the company’s internal equity transition to next-generation leaders and to ensure its independence for many years to come. Importantly, there will be no changes to the day-to-day management of the firm as a result of the transaction.

Veris Wealth Partners builds customized, diversified portfolios for its clients that focus on creating social and environmental impact in specific thematic areas, while also striving to meet its clients’ financial and lifestyle goals. The firm’s current impact themes are Climate Solutions and the Environment, Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture, Racial and Gender Equity, and Community Wealth Building.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Veris,” said Brad Mook, Managing Director at Rosemont. “Veris has a long legacy as a leader in impact investing since 2007 and is distinguished by its authenticity and strong partnership culture. It’s a compelling choice for wealth owners looking for high-caliber investment management and private wealth planning and the ability to use their resources for positive change. We look forward to working with the Veris team long into the future.”

“Rosemont is the ideal partner for Veris,” said Stephanie Cohn Rupp, Partner and CEO of Veris Wealth Partners. “The ability to remain majority employee-owned and women-led is a priority for us, and Rosemont’s minority and patient-capital ownership model guarantees Veris will control its own destiny well into the future. Moreover, as experienced wealth management specialists, they will help us grow sustainably and remain at the forefront of impact investing.”

This is the second permanent capital investment by Rosemont, following 27 private equity investments over the past 21 years.

Cozen O’Connor served as legal representative to Rosemont and Lipsey Law served as legal representative to Veris Wealth Partners.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Rosemont

Rosemont is a specialist investor exclusively focused on a select number of partnerships with high-quality, employee-owned asset and wealth management companies. Rosemont acquires permanent minority equity positions in support of management buyouts, recapitalizations, ownership transitions, and selected start-ups. In addition to its experience providing capital and employee-driven ownership solutions, Rosemont leverages its deep network and knowledge of the investment management industry developed through more than 30 years of advising and investing in asset and wealth management businesses. For more information visit www.rosemontinv.com.

About Veris Wealth Partners

Veris Wealth Partners, LLC is one of the nation’s leading impact wealth management firms founded in 2007. Veris helps individuals, families and private foundations achieve their financial objectives, while aligning their wealth with their values. The Veris team believes that investment performance and positive impact are complementary parts of a holistic investment strategy. A Certified B Corp, Veris Wealth Partners has been named a “Best for the World” company by B Lab every year since 2013. Veris has offices in San Francisco, New York, Portsmouth, and Boulder. For more information visit www.veriswp.com.