Payments Industry Leaders Line up for Horizon Conference

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide payments infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider TNS today announced keynote speakers for its upcoming Horizon 2022 Conference. The virtual event is set for February 15 in EMEA and North America, and on February 17 for APAC.

TNS’ Global Managing Director of Payments, John Tait will moderate a panel featuring Saravanan Shanmugam, Global Lead Solution Architect Edge Computing at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Nick Maynard, Head of Research at Juniper Research. The panel will outline strategic approaches to addressing the disruption created by 5G.

In particular, Maynard will focus on concepts found in Juniper’s recent white paper, How to Monetise Future 5G Services, and take a deeper dive into the strategic recommendations outlined in Juniper’s futurist 5G report and forecast. AWS’ Shanmugam will share an overview of the opportunities 5G creates for businesses. AWS is key to today’s disruptive technologies, with cloud solutions providing the scalability, flexibility and resiliency that are enabling companies to securely and cost effectively modernize their core legacy systems to deploy with hyper-scale global availability.

Additional developments with the Horizon Conference roster include the addition of Joshua Alcock, Principal Security Strategist with enterprise security powerhouse Fortinet. Alcock will join Andy Stewart of Z-Energy and TNS’ Michael Johnson, Managing Director of Payments Market for Asia Pacific, to outline How an SD-WAN Managed Network Solution Supports Digital Transformation.

Also of note, the Critical PCI-DSS Compliance Updates session will feature Michael Aminzade, VP of Consulting Advisory Services at Viking Cloud. Viking Cloud is a Business Solutions division of Sysnet Global Solutions, who specialize in offering payment card industry, cyber security and compliance solutions that help businesses to improve security and acquiring organizations to reduce risk.

“AWS, Juniper Research, Fortinet, Viking Cloud, and other TNS partners and participants will assemble at the Horizon Conference, and together represent our industry’s smartest path to meet rapidly changing customer behaviors and expectations,” said Tait. “At what is perhaps the biggest event in payments industry, there is no better time and place to reimagine the future.”

For more information on agenda and to register, please visit https://tnsi.com/event-horizon/.

About Transaction Network Services

TNS is a leading global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. Enabling and powering payment strategies for businesses, TNS Payments Market business securely and reliably transports transactions across the globe. Through its consumer touchpoints, global connectivity and transaction processing solutions, TNS enables its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers. For more information please visit tnsi.com.