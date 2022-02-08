Cyware Enhances Automated Threat Intelligence Sharing for Auto-ISAC to Promote a Proactive, Collective Defense

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Platform provider, today announced that it has partnered with the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) to give its members the ability to automatically aggregate, share, and collaborate on actionable threat intelligence. Over 20+ ISACs / ISAOs leverage Cyware solutions as the de facto standard for automated threat intelligence sharing, collaboration, and distribution.

Auto-ISAC members can initiate more efficient end-to-end intelligence sharing and automation to bolster SecOps, threat hunting, and incident response programs that ultimately enable a Collective Defense against a targeted threat landscape.

Since 2015, Auto-ISAC has served as a hub for the automotive community to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks to the vehicle, and to collectively enhance vehicle cybersecurity capabilities. Auto-ISAC serves members across the global automotive industry, including light- and heavy-duty vehicle OEMs, suppliers, and the commercial vehicle sector. Its members represent 99% of all light-duty vehicles on the road in North America and span seven countries on three continents.

“Over the last several years, the automotive industry has experienced tremendous technological innovation, including automotive connectivity and sustainability efforts that better protect drivers and the environment, while at the same time realizing better commercial efficiencies,” said Faye Francy, Auto-ISAC Executive Director. “However, these innovations bring highly targeted cyber fraud, phishing, and threat actor activity. Cyware’s offering gives our members the tools to quickly and effectively collaborate and coordinate on community-vetted, curated threat intelligence and response. The intent is to support the improvements of members’ security operations and to promote innovation throughout the community to better counter threats targeting the automotive industry.”

Auto-ISAC joins a cross-sector, connected network of over 20 other Information Sharing Analysis Centers (ISACs) and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) using Cyware’s Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP) and Threat Intelligence Exchange (CTIX) to boost their overall threat intelligence sharing process, accelerate incident response time, and reduce cybersecurity risk.

“We are excited to be partnering with Auto-ISAC and the global automotive threat sharing community it serves to support real-time threat sharing and collaboration,” said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware. “Auto-ISAC member organizations recognize that combating cyber threats requires a united front, and that fluid collaboration and information sharing is essential to counter emerging threats. Through our Cyber Fusion platform, we are able to support Auto-ISAC and member objectives by automating threat sharing and response, enabling better response outcomes through collaboration.”

Cyware’s virtual cyber fusion solutions allow Auto-ISAC to collect and share security alerts on the changing threat landscape and intelligence around specific attacks in the automotive industry. With Cyware's Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP) and Threat Intelligence Exchange (CTIX), Auto-ISAC members can automatically share security alerts and threat intelligence, including indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware alerts, vulnerability advisories, security incidents, phishing, and spear phishing attacks throughout its global automotive community.

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/

About Auto-ISAC

Recently, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle. The newly formed IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle.

The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.

The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light and heavy-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include suppliers, commercial fleets and carriers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow on Twitter at @autoisac.