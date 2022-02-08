Merchant, Inspirion Partnership Accelerates Growth of Multi-generational Chicago RIA

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspirion Wealth Advisors (IWA), a registered investment advisory firm serving clients in the Chicago area and beyond, will expand its reach into the regional wealth management market and broaden its range of client services, following its partnership with Merchant. IWA will draw on a minority investment and ongoing strategic guidance from Merchant as it pursues its growth goals.

The $1 billion RIA, founded in 2012, has strong roots in the Libertyville community. Created when managing partners Rich Kolb and Noah Seidenberg merged their practices, the IWA team has served the wealth management needs of its households for nearly 30 years. Trust and integrity are foundational to IWA’s business. Kolb and Seidenberg, both CFP® Professionals, sought Merchant as a partner that would allow them to grow without sacrificing those virtues.

“Our clients are at the center of everything we do at Inspirion, and our decision to partner with Merchant is no exception,” said Kolb. “This partnership enables us to continue building upon a strong foundation and enhances our ability to serve clients, today and for generations to come.”

Since the close of their partnership with Merchant in December 2021, IWA has worked with Merchant to develop organic and inorganic growth opportunities and identify resources to deliver more sophisticated wealth management solutions for ultra-high net worth households.

“The folks at IWA have already built a business that is head and shoulders above the typical RIA, with a strong core of financial planning, fiduciary service, and a commitment to next-generation talent and clients,” said Tim Bello, Managing Partner at Merchant. “This is a firm that didn’t need help. It wanted a partner to invest in its independence and help it reach the next level.”

