RFG Advisory to Host Warrior Advisor Conference in Cape Coral This October

The exclusive Warrior Advisor conference from October 12 - 14, 2022, will be held at the Westin Cape Coral, featuring an agenda stacked with inspiring speakers and activities designed to push advisors outside of their comfort zones, including: - A powerful keynote address on living a life of significance from NFL star Tim Tebow - Mindset is Everything: Get 1% Better, presented by veteran Navy SEAL Team Six hero and CEO/Founder of Dynamis Alliance Dom Raso - A panel moderated by Wealthmanagement.com’s David Armstrong applying the high-performance skills SEALS embody such as the Power of 5, Building High Performing Teams, a Morning Routine and Dealing with Adversity for Advisors, - A workshop challenging attendees to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, led by Navy SEAL hero and best-selling author of “The Man in the Arena” Eddie Gallagher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory “RFG”, an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent advisors, announces today that it will host its inaugural Warrior Advisor Conference from October 12 - 14, 2022, in Cape Coral, Florida.

More of an immersive experience than a traditional advisor conference, the Warrior Advisor event embodies RFG’s “Crush Everything” philosophy, offering two days of inspiring, challenging training to help advisors conquer fear, pressure-test their physical and mental toughness and ultimately thrive – not just survive – during times of disruption.

“What advisors have experienced over the past few years is nothing short of transformative,” said Bobby White, Founder and CEO of RFG Advisory. “The Warrior Advisor Conference is laser focused on helping advisors develop the mindset and the skills they need to approach change so they can adapt and flourish as our world continues to evolve.”

Both days will kick off with a workout led by Dom Raso, Navy SEAL Team Six Combat Veteran, CEO of Dynamis Alliance and longtime training partner of RFG Advisory CEO Bobby White.

“The tremendous impact of the 5 years of training with Dom Raso in his civilian warrior program on Bobby and the entire RFG Advisory team can’t be understated,” said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. “The Warrior Advisor event allows us to empower advisors on a much broader scale with critical resiliency-building tools, as well as profound leadership, goal-setting and motivational insights from our incredible roster of speakers. Bringing top talent together to share this immersive experience furthers RFG’s mission of taking care of advisors so they can take better care of their clients.”

RFG Advisory is a service company first, a technology company second, and a hybrid RIA third – a distinct order that’s reflected in the way the RFG team prioritizes advisor growth and client success.

Advisors who affiliate with RFG can expect robust support resources, including cutting-edge technology, marketing & branding, compliance tools, investment management capabilities and more, to help them strengthen client relationships and thrive in the midst of disruption. RFG’s goal is to enable advisors to be in business for themselves, not by themselves.

Through the Warrior Advisor conference, RFG will be serving not only advisors, but the greater good— the $299 attendance fee will go to charity and to support companies owned by Navy SEALs.

To see the full Warrior Advisor agenda and register to attend, visit warrior.rfgadvisory.com or watch the event overview video here.

Planning and promotion of this event are being co-spearheaded by Intention.ly and C-Suite Social Media.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG’s investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services, and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a Client agreement is in place.