ATSG Extends and Expands Aircraft Leasing and Operating Agreements with DHL

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced that it has executed agreements with DHL Network Operations (USA), Inc. under which ATSG’s Cargo Aircraft Management and ABX Air subsidiaries will continue to lease aircraft to DHL and operate those aircraft within DHL’s global network.

The agreements include:

Six-year extensions through April 2028 of dry leases for five Boeing 767 freighters that CAM currently leases to DHL, and of the Crew, Maintenance and Insurance agreement (CMI) under which ABX Air operates freighter aircraft for DHL.

Expansion of the CMI agreement to include two more 767 freighters, bringing the total operated under that agreement to twelve.

As previously announced, DHL agreed in May 2021 to lease four more 767 freighters from CAM. One was delivered in 2021 and three more will be delivered in 2022, two of which will be operated under the CMI agreement. That will increase the total CAM-leased 767 fleet at DHL to fifteen.

ABX has provided and operated cargo aircraft for DHL, principally in the United States, since August 2003.

“ATSG is pleased to continue and expand its long-standing support of DHL’s unrivaled global logistics network,” said Mike Berger, chief commercial officer of ATSG, “and we are proud of the role our airlines continue to play in delivering safe and reliable e-commerce and m-commerce satisfaction around the world.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.