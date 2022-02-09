Singapore Management University collaborates with XED to offer LIVE interactive programmes for senior leaders.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singapore Management University (SMU) is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU’s mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and produce broad-based, creative and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy.

Embedded in the overall thrust to anticipate and bridge the capabilities for the future, Singapore Management University Executive Development (SMU ExD) has strategically collaborated with XED to offer executive programmes for senior leaders across organisations.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it. Leaders globally are now faced with a world that’s unpredictable and an economy that’s vulnerable to change and transformation. We need a great deal of unlearning and relearning to navigate the new rules of the game. Collaborating with XED makes this possible, as we are now able to leverage our faculty experts to spread knowledge across geographies,” said Eddie Tritton (Executive Director ExD at Singapore Management University).

Our upcoming programme: Executive Programme in Digital Leadership (EPDL) has been designed as a 5-month online learning journey that is unique in format and focus to ensure participants are exposed to the core pillars of leading in the digital era and can apply the learnings to their working environment. Know more.

The sessions are delivered LIVE among small groups of 40 to 50 participants for an impactful learning experience. Participants hold an average work experience of 15 years and are based out of Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, India, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria and beyond.

The collaboration with some of the top universities and Ivy League institutions have created a buzz and seen great success and participation. John Kallelil (Founder, XED) commented, “Our participant profile shows a unique mix of senior business leaders. From start-up founders to veteran professionals from the C-suite, our participants demonstrate a great interest in upskilling and preparing themselves for the digital age. The continuously evolving and disruptive model requires continuous learning to be a part of organizational culture.”

XED has till date trained more than 10,000+ senior leaders from PepsiCo, IBM, Adobe, John Deere, Bank of America, WNS, Meinhardt, Abu Dhabi Government, among several others. Going forward, XED plans to introduce new programmes giving senior leaders wider access to global universities, quality education and customized learning.