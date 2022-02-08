Community Fibre Selects Zinier to Empower Field Service Workers and Strengthen Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinier, a leader in productivity software for deskless workers, today announced Community Fibre, London’s fastest 100% full fibre broadband provider, will use Zinier to build an end-to-end field service solution and manage its field service operations.

The global market for Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) is expected to double in size to $31.3B by 2026, representing an annual growth rate of over 12.4% in that span, according to a recent Global Industry Analysts report. The continually increasing demand for FTTH is driving pressure to expand field operations and improve customer service to meet those needs.

Community Fibre is capitalising on the market’s demand for high-speed connectivity. To increase its efficiency and customer experience Community Fibre will be automating the management of its mobile field operations with Zinier. The solution has a focus on ease of use and extensibility which allows it to be future proofed.

“This year we continue to scale to deliver on our promise to connect more Londoners to our gigabit capable network,” said Jake Mitchell, Head of Customer Engineering of Community Fibre. “Zinier’s platform is expected to enable a whole host of features aimed at strengthening our customer experience, by improving visibility and transparency of day-to-day activities, which will translate to operational efficiencies. Zinier’s platform will also be tailored to the needs of our technicians, providing a centralised, well integrated solution to our workforce management needs.”

Zinier’s suite of productivity tools are designed to empower deskless workers to maximise their performance, providing a single place for both frontline and back-office employees to collaborate and execute in the field. Community Fibre aims to use Zinier to drive back-office optimisation by automating manual tasks such as scheduling, job exceptions, and routing support tickets, as well as providing customer communications and other notifications, and integrating with its existing systems.

“Zinier supports the field workers who keep the world up and running and building out high-speed internet connections is an important driver of economic activity,” said Prateek Chakravarty, CEO of Zinier. “Our experience supporting Fiber-To-The-Home rollouts enables us to help operators like Community Fibre build state-of-the-art residential solutions. We’re excited that Community Fibre customers will benefit from not only blazing fast speeds, but also superior customer service.”

About Zinier

Zinier is the one-stop shop for deskless productivity. With 2.7 billion people working in the field today, our software empowers deskless workers and their teams to drive the world forward. From service planning and execution to collaboration, knowledge-sharing, customer experience and more, the Zinier Productivity Suite enables both the frontline and back office to experience seamless collaboration, endless efficiency, flawless execution, and delight in a job well done. For more information, visit Zinier.com.

About Community Fibre

Community Fibre is future proofing London communities by delivering 100% full fibre broadband throughout the capital city. By believing in a more inclusive future where everyone has access to better broadband, Community Fibre offers the fastest 100% full fibre broadband in London, with up to 10 Gbps for businesses and up to 3 Gbps for consumers, at the most competitive prices on the market. Through offering more reliable and affordable 100% full fibre connections, Community Fibre empowers communities, enabling them to connect with friends and family and access crucial services online.

Community Fibre has won 8 awards throughout 2020 and 2021. To name just a few, Community Fibre was named the UK’s best Consumer Internet Service Provider for two years running at the Internet Service Provider Association (ISPA) Awards 2020 and 2021, the Gold Winner for the INCA Scaling Up Award in 2021, and the Operator of the Year at the World Communication Awards 2020.