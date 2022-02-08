GuildOne Inc. Announces Collaboration on Digital Natural Assets with Project Forest

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blockchain technology firm GuildOne Inc. (GuildOne) is pleased to announce that the company has joined sustainability non-profit Project Forest as a Gold Plus Forestry Partner through its support for the Project Forest – Swan River Ecological Reconciliation project located within the territory of Swan River First Nation in northern Alberta.

Uniting Project Forest’s expertise in restoring natural biodiversity and the Swan River community’s deep knowledge of traditional horticulture, the project was created to bring the nation’s land along the river back to its original, pre-agricultural state.

Through its ESG1 sustainability division, GuildOne is building verified tokens for the seedlings it supported planting at the Swan River project on the Cardano blockchain network. Representing the value of natural assets as tokens encodes immutable data on its provenance and environmental benefits, such as for a tree or acre of land.

The company is developing multiple paths to value for its natural asset tokens, including digital exchange trading, incorporation into traditional market products such as green funds, and the use of tokens as a financing mechanism for projects conducted by Natural Asset Companies (NACs).

GuildOne CEO James Graham said that digital natural assets are a key source of financing for climate-positive projects, especially for Indigenous groups seeking to undertake large-scale habitat protection and restoration.

“We have deep respect for the work Project Forest does in collaboration with Indigenous communities to restore these important ecosystems, and with verified natural asset tokens, there’s an ability to greatly increase opportunities for financing the protection of valuable habitats,” he said.

Mike Toffan, Project Forest founder and Executive Director, said that collaborating with GuildOne on blockchain solutions shows how innovation can create opportunities for funding and scaling climate-positive projects.

“It is only with the support of companies like GuildOne that this important work is possible. When companies come together to fund the restoration and protection of these spaces, the end result is not only Natural Capital but direct positive impact to the community members who call these areas home,” he said.

Dustin Twin, a Swan River First Nation Councillor, said that he sees the potential for other high impact uses for GuildOne’s technologies. “We are constantly working on projects to restore the ability of our territory to provide for our way of life. We are always in need of the type of services that GuildOne provides to make the best land management decisions possible.”

About GuildOne Inc.

GuildOne leverages the power of advanced blockchain infrastructure and applications to build innovative digital assets and ESG solutions. Working with industry and technology partners including R3 and AWS, the company's smart contract technologies and secure networks transform how business transacts, shares data and creates value. Through ESG1, GuildOne is developing the automated foundation for the next generation of verified green assets.

www.guild1.co