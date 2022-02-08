Atomera Licenses MST® Technology to Semiconductor Foundry

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced that it has licensed its Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) to a semiconductor foundry. Under the terms of this Integration License, the foundry and Atomera will work together to integrate MST into the foundry’s semiconductor processes. Atomera’s MST film is a quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in semiconductor devices while shrinking die sizes and reducing costs. This new licensee represents the fifth company licensing MST technology as MST broadens its adoption across the industry.

“Our new licensee has a well-deserved reputation for bringing innovative process technologies to market,” said Scott Bibaud, president and CEO of Atomera. “Atomera is excited to help them use MST to achieve new levels of performance across their product lines. This agreement is a result of our continuing process to advance our partners toward commercialization of MST.”

MST is a complementary material technology to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. It can be implemented on standard manufacturing tools without significant additional cost or modification to the current semiconductor fabrication process. When successfully integrated, MST can deliver up to a full node of power and performance improvement within the same geometry.

Atomera’s Integration License enables semiconductor companies to work with Atomera to integrate the MST film into their semiconductor process and to provide samples of MST-enabled products to their end-customers. Terms of the license were not disclosed.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America’s top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.