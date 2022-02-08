Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Fatherhood Festival in Partnership with The Fatherhood Institute

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has partnered with The Fatherhood Institute, an entity that is focused on leveraging sports to restore fatherhood in families, to host the Fatherhood Festival (the “Event”), a three-day festival centered around creating purposeful fun for the whole family. The Event will take place from Friday, June 17th through Sunday, June 19th, 2022 at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls campus.

“We are excited to work with our partners at The Fatherhood Institute to help promote the critical importance of father figures for children across the country with the Fatherhood Festival,” said Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV. “The Event will directly instill the fundamental values of fatherhood in dads throughout our community, and emphasize vital concepts such as being a coach and role model, prioritizing relationships over results, and modeling the habits and behaviors we want to see in our children. In addition to the Fatherhood Festival, we look forward to creating more events and experiences at the Hall of Fame Village that will tackle this important issue while providing engaging and unique programs for all of our guests to enjoy and learn from.”

The Fatherhood Festival, The Fatherhood Institute’s flagship event, hosted in partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame members and NFL legends including Anthony Munoz, and active NFL players, provides fun for the whole family through an interactive and experiential event over Father’s Day weekend. Thousands of attendees will experience a movie night in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday evening, interactive activities for fathers and kids, a Mom’s Clinic, a sponsor experiential festival area, keynotes from former and active NFL players, a celebrity concert on Saturday and concluding with a Father’s Day brunch on Sunday.

The Fatherhood Festival is a technology-forward event featuring simulcast portions and a custom mobile application. Attendees will have use of the mobile application during and after the Event, and will be able to access its gamification features and content focused on sustainability by helping dads and kids improve their lives and relationships over the long term. The Festival is currently seeking purpose-aligned sponsors and donors that desire to connect with attendees at this weekend-long event.

The Fatherhood Institute Founder Justin Batt is heavily involved in the planning and programming of the Event in partnership with Retail Sports Marketing and a host of local, regional and national fatherhood and family-serving nonprofits that have been invited to participate. Justin is also the founder of the Daddy Saturday Foundation 501(c)(3), author of Daddy Saturday, a TEDx speaker and has delivered remarks around the country on the topics of fatherhood and family values.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz stated, “Fatherhood is at the very heart of how we can work together to strengthen America, which is why I am so excited to serve as a Hall of Fame ambassador for The Fatherhood Festival. It’s incredible to have an event of this magnitude where the epicenter of football and the epicenter of fatherhood come together.”

Batt said, “I’ve spent the last 10 years on a mission to help dads engage their kids with intentionality and to end the cycle of fatherlessness. It’s amazing to see the support from so many organizations, corporations and individuals who are all-in on the fundamental truth that having an engaged father in the life of a child matters. The great thing about fatherhood is, it’s open source, it’s all play and we have already seen the eagerness to be involved from a host of corporations, organizations and father-serving nonprofits from across the country in this mission-critical endeavor.”

A variety of ticket options will be available for The Fatherhood Festival, and more information, including Event partnership opportunities, can be viewed now at www.fatherhoodfestival.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About The Fatherhood Institute

The Fatherhood Institute, LLC (Pending B-Corp), established in 2021, is a leading provider of family and fatherhood events, experiences and education, enabling a meaningful connection between fathers and kids and working to solve the fatherlessness epidemic. The Fatherhood Festival, the Company’s flagship event, hosted at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, OH and in partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame members such as Ray Lewis and Anthony Munoz, and active NFL players, provides fun for the whole family through an interactive and experiential event over Father’s Day weekend. The Fatherhood Institute is a technology-forward organization working to leverage the metaverse, cryptocurrency, NFT’s, ai, gamification and digital content focused on helping fathers create meaningful connections with their kids and ending the fatherlessness epidemic. For more information, please visit FatherhoodFestival.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including refinancing its existing term loan and obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.