BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Partners with Culture Genesis to Expand Black Girl Magic Across Digital Media with the Launch of the BGR!TV Digital Network

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beverly Bond, founder and CEO of the award-winning global women’s empowerment brand BLACK GIRLS ROCK!®, today announced a partnership with media tech company Culture Genesis for the newly launched BGR!TV—an omnichannel digital-media network that includes BGR!'s OTT streaming platform, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and other digital media.

The partnership comes on the heels of the 15-year anniversary celebration of BLACK GIRLS ROCK! which live-streamed on Facebook in December and generated over 2 million views and 20 million media impressions. It also follows the announcement of Culture Genesis’ partnership with RapTV, the largest hip-hop community with over 25 million followers.

“BLACK GIRLS ROCK! is a clear industry leader in women's empowerment, and Beverly Bond is an influential force in the culture whose dedication to empowering Black women and girls of color is unmatched,” said Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis. “We’re happy to be a partner to help the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! brand expand its digital reach.”

Bond added: “This partnership represents the next step in the evolution of the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! brand. Culture Genesis’ expertise and track record in the digital media space adds tremendous value to our efforts in creating an omnichannel platform to reach more of our community around the globe and to provide high-quality content and turnkey programs that reflect our audience's interests. We look forward to working with the Culture Genesis team to amplify BGR!’s digital channels.”

The BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® brand has broad appeal that reaches diverse age groups and cultural demographics. The BGR!TV Network will feature exclusive content including the critically acclaimed BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards, BGR!FEST, original content, VR, conferences, signature events, and more.

For more information, visit www.blackgirlsrock.com.

About BLACK GIRLS ROCK!

BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® (BGR!) is a global women’s empowerment movement and multifaceted media, entertainment, philanthropic and lifestyle brand, dedicated to inspiring, and celebrating women and girls of color. The annual BLACK GIRLS ROCK® Awards is the biggest celebration of the nexus of achievements of exemplary women of color who break boundaries, blaze trails, and set trends across sectors. Black Girls Rock Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity of the brand, provides programs that support leadership development, critical thinking, sisterhood, innovation, civic engagement and career exposure for teen girls of color.

About Culture Genesis

Culture Genesis is a media-tech company focused on remixing technology for authentic urban culture and entertainment. Founded by former Apple executive Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Advanced Media alum Shaun Newsum—we build, develop and acquire digital media technology and audiences. Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis is backed by Mucker Capital and betaworks. For more information, visit www.culturegenesis.com.