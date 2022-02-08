Centric Brands announces licensing agreement with Steve Madden accessories.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (“Centric” or the “Company”) announced today a new exclusive licensing agreement with Steve Madden in its jewelry and hair accessories categories. The products produced by Centric will capture the DNA of the Steve Madden brand.

Centric has seen accelerated growth in the accessory category brand partnerships in the past year. The licensing agreement with Steve Madden is the latest addition to Centric Brands’ portfolio in the jewelry and accessories categories and continues the relationship between the companies. Centric has been producing jewelry under Madden’s Betsey Johnson brand for the past 4 years.

“We are pleased to welcome Steve Madden into our growing portfolio of world-class brands in the accessories division,” said Jarrod Kahn, Centric Brands Group President, Accessories. “Centric has set itself apart as the premier partner for the most iconic names in fashion and Steve Madden’s fashion-forward approach aligns perfectly with our overall branded strategy.”

“Steve Madden’s distinctive brand and beloved products are known worldwide,” said Brett Fialkoff, Centric Brands Executive Vice President, Jewelry. “We are excited to be partnering with the Steve Madden team and look forward to collaborating to create a best-in-class jewelry business that will delight customers and expand our global reach.”

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Steve Madden, said, “Centric has done an excellent job with the design and marketing of our Betsey Johnson jewelry collection, and we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership to include our flagship Steve Madden brand. We believe this partnership provides the ideal platform to expand the Steve Madden brand in the jewelry and hair accessories categories.”

The product will retail from $19 to $75 and will be available starting February 2022 at Macy’s, Amazon, Zalando, Liverpool, and Steve Madden retail stores throughout the globe.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a leading lifestyle brand collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and Izod® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Kenneth Cole®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates brands such as Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold primarily in North America through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. Centric Brands LLC has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Europe, Asia, and Montreal. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent shoe stores. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including outerwear, watches, kids apparel and intimates sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, hair accessories, sunglasses, fragrance, luggage, bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden boots, booties, pumps, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com.