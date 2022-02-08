SpartanNash Expands Partnership with Flashfood to Further Reduce Food Waste and Grocery Bills for Families 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the expansion of its partnership with food waste reduction company Flashfood with the addition of 44 Family Fare and VG’s Grocery store locations throughout Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska. SpartanNash was the first company to introduce Flashfood in Michigan and Indiana through its pilot program at Family Fare and Martin's Super Markets. The latest expansion brings the first-ever Flashfood locations to stores in Nebraska and Iowa.

Flashfood’s app enables shoppers to browse deals on fresh items such as meat, produce boxes, dairy and bakery items, as well as center-store foods and snacks that are nearing their best-by dates. Discounted purchases are made directly through the app, then guests simply pick up their order from the “Flashfood zone” located inside their participating SpartanNash store. More than 40,000 guests at Company-owned stores use the Flashfood app. In less than two years, the initiative has enabled over 150,000 affordable meals for families, diverting 180,000 pounds of food from landfills.

“We’re delighted to create food solutions for the communities and families we serve while keeping many food products near the end of their shelf life out of landfills,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy McClellan. “To lower shoppers’ grocery bills at a time when many are struggling with inflation costs, while also saving nutritious food from going to waste, is a win-win in our book.”

The expanded partnership with Flashfood supports SpartanNash's mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life. Additionally, reducing food waste and providing affordable access to nutrition are key focus areas within the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) strategy.

"Food waste that ends up in landfill is a major contributor to climate change. This expansion allows us to tackle that problem, while also feeding families more affordably," said Flashfood’s Founder & CEO Josh Domingues. “We commend SpartanNash for its commitment to sustainability and look forward to serving these new communities together.”

All participating Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is a mobile app that is tackling the mounting problem of food waste by connecting local shoppers with grocery items nearing their best before date. Founded in 2016, Flashfood is live in more than 1,200 grocery stores throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin, and Canada. Flashfood has diverted 30 million pounds of food, saved shoppers millions of dollars on their groceries, and fed hundreds of thousands of families more affordably. Flashfood partners include Meijer, The GIANT Company, Tops Friendly Markets, SpartanNash, Giant Eagle, and Loblaw Corp. Flashfood is available on iOS and Android. Find out more at www.flashfood.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.