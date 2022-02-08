Mandiant and SentinelOne Partner to Safeguard Organizations Against Cyber Threats

RESTON, Va., & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a new strategic alliance to help organizations reduce the risk of data breaches and strengthen their ability to mitigate cyber threats. The alliance enables Mandiant’s renowned incident responders’ use of SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to investigate and remediate breaches.

“Evolving threats and IT environments have resulted in a perfect storm for security practitioners, making it more difficult than ever to keep environments secure. In partnering with cyber security leaders such as SentinelOne, we are better empowering organizations to protect their environments and mitigate future risk through unparalleled threat detection and response capabilities,” said Marshall Heilman, EVP and Global CTO at Mandiant. “Mandiant Advantage was purposely designed to support strategic partnerships such as this, and we look forward to extending this capability as we continue to make every organization more secure from cyber threats.”

“We’re proud that Mandiant has selected SentinelOne as a strategic alliance partner to help their team of expert incident responders perform incident response engagements,” said Nicholas Warner, COO at SentinelOne. “The Singularity XDR platform was built to rapidly deploy, detect, and respond to attacks - autonomously - making incident response faster. SentinelOne is quickly becoming the incident response technology standard, favored by leading cyber security services providers. Mandiant’s IR expertise and legacy validates our capabilities and market position.”

The Mandiant Advantage XDR platform empowers organizations to strengthen security controls and remain ahead of threats through intelligence-led technologies. The integration of SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform into Mandiant Advantage enables joint customers to diagnose and remediate threats faster and more accurately through enhanced visibility, automation, and alert prioritization. Further, Mandiant’s industry leading consulting service has now added the Singularity platform to its elite third-party toolset used in the delivery of Incident Response and Compromise Assessment services.

Heilman continued, “Strategically partnering with companies like SentinelOne enables Mandiant to grow new customer acquisition and cross-sell/upsell engagement across the Mandiant Advantage products and services portfolio. Additionally, this go-to-market alliance enables more organizations to access Mandiant’s expertise and intelligence through the Mandiant Advantage platform.”

Through the strategic alliance, Mandiant will provide consulting engagements that span the Mandiant Advantage and Singularity XDR platforms. In addition, the Mandiant Managed Defense practice plans to introduce managed detection and response for SentinelOne customers in the second half of 2022.

For more details on today’s announcement, visit https://www.mandiant.com/resources/mandiant-sentinelone-partnership

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives with respect to the strategic partnership between Mandiant and SentinelOne, and the features, benefits and availability of future offerings associated with the strategic alliance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, customer demand and adoption of the offerings associated with the strategic alliance; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in such offerings; Mandiant’s and SentinelOne’s ability to react to trends and challenges in their respective businesses and the markets in which they operate; Mandiant’s and SentinelOne’s ability to anticipate market needs or develop new or enhanced solutions to meet those needs; difficulties, delays or the inability of Mandiant and SentinelOne to execute their plans and objectives with respect to the strategic partnership; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions; as well as those risks and uncertainties included in Mandiant and SentinelOne’s respective periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors identified in Mandiant's and SentinelOne’s most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Mandiant and SentinelOne as of the date hereof, and Mandiant and SentinelOne do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any future offering, objective or benefit that may be referenced in this release is for information purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, objective or benefit. Mandiant and SentinelOne reserve the right to modify future plans at any time.