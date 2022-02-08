AMC Theatres® Reaches Lease Agreements With URW, Announces Additional High-Profile, Major-Market Acquisitions of Former ArcLight Locations in the D.C. and San Diego Areas

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, today announced it has reached lease agreements with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), global developer and operator of flagship destinations, to acquire and open two high-profile locations, each located in a major market. In the San Diego market, AMC will reopen AMC UTC 14 at Westfield UTC, located in La Jolla, this Thursday, February 10. In the Washington D.C. market, AMC will reopen AMC Montgomery 16 at Westfield Montgomery, with an expected opening date in March. Both are former ArcLight locations.

AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.

Upon reopening, guests at both locations can expect many of AMC’s most popular amenities, including AMC Stubs, a world class loyalty and subscription service that includes AMC Stubs A-List.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, commented: “AMC continues to play offense and aggressively seek out opportunities to strengthen our company through strategic acquisitions. We look forward to bringing the AMC experience to even more guests in and around San Diego and Washington D.C., at these previously high-traffic, well known theatres. With this announcement, this brings the number up to six former ArcLight/Pacific theatres that are being added into the AMC orbit. Our most recent acquisitions of AMC The Grove 14 and AMC Americana at Brand 18 are already showing their success as those locations routinely finish in the top 10 theatres in box office performance among more than 150 theatres in the LA market, and in the top 30 in the entire United States.”

Dominic Lowe, U.S. Chief Operating Officer, URW added: “Westfield destinations are known for providing exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences, which is why we are so thrilled to welcome AMC to Westfield UTC and Westfield Montgomery. We know AMC will bring one-of-a-kind movie-going to the San Diego and D.C. markets, which will complement our offering and give visitors an amazing place to come together.”

