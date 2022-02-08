C2i Genomics Partners with Twist Bioscience to Launch Reference Materials for Whole-Genome Cancer Detection

NEW YORK & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C2i Genomics, a cancer intelligence company, and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced a partnership to develop whole-genome cancer reference materials. This resource will provide diagnostic labs around the globe with the ability to better validate and monitor the quality of their whole-genome cancer screening and minimal residual disease (MRD) products. In addition, C2i will integrate Twist’s library preparation into their MRD workflow.

Today in cancer diagnostics, a major obstacle facing diagnostic labs and regulators is the lack of standardized reference samples for labs to use for the analytical validation of their whole-genome assays. Especially in the complex field of oncology, there is a heightened need for advanced technology to help execute better treatment decisions, and ultimately, to save more lives.

Under the collaboration, C2i will use its artificial intelligence (AI) to identify a very large set of variants across the entire genome known to be associated with cancer signatures. Twist will then synthesize each of these variants, tuning them up or down to allow for similarity to natural samples, to create a whole-genome sequencing-focused set of reference materials. The reference standard kits will be available through Twist Bioscience.

“ There is a tremendous need to have a consistent reference standard for the detection of cancer and minimal residual disease,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “ We expect that the development of this exceptionally robust set of reference standards for whole-genome sequencing will complement our cfDNA Pan-Cancer Reference Standards, which can be used in liquid biopsy assays. We believe both of these products will enable our customers to create innovative solutions that accurately detect cancer initially and upon recurrence. C2i’s approach through AI and WGS has the potential to truly change the treatment paradigm.”

The reference standards will also be used as training samples, tuning C2i's algorithm for patient sample analysis. Using whole-genome sequencing and machine learning, C2i has developed a way to use (AI) to enable highly precise cancer detection in even the tiniest tumors. The development of this strategic collaboration demonstrates C2i’s investment in furthering the utility and accessibility to whole-genome cancer diagnostics in labs all over the world.

“ C2i is committed to increasing the accessibility of whole-genome cancer detection and monitoring to support researchers and clinicians in improving oncology care for patients. We’re proud to work closely with Twist, as these new reference kits will solve an urgent unmet need for lab validation and proficiency testing materials in the cancer diagnosis space,” said Asaf Zviran, CEO and Co-Founder at C2i Genomics.

C2i’s partnership with Twist comes after a year of significant momentum. C2i announced several key partnerships within the last year. The first being the initiation of its global commercial launch through its partnership with NovogeneAIT Genomics. This was followed by a network expansion with Premier Inc., a collaboration with NuProbe Global, and most recently an expansion into Europe with OncoDNA and the initiation of a first-of-its-kind interventional clinical trial in France led by Gustave Roussy. For companies interested in deploying the C2-Intelligence Platform, please visit www.c2i-genomics.com.

About C2i Genomics

Founded in 2019, C2i Genomics has created the world’s leading cancer treatment intelligence platform that uses low-input blood (only 2mL blood) whole-genome sequencing to provide up to 100x more sensitive detection than competing liquid biopsy companies. With a headquarters in NYC, CLIA lab in Cambridge MA, and an R&D center in Israel, C2i’s SaaS solution utilizes a cloud-based platform to perform cancer tumor burden monitoring on a global scale, leveraging the thousands of already installed genome sequencers around the world. Using cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, growing genomic and clinical databases, and sophisticated computation and AI, C2i enables high precision personalized medicine, reduced cancer treatment costs, and accelerated drug development. For more information, please visit www.c2i-genomics.com.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

