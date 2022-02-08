Jupiter Medical Center Selects Vocera Solutions to Improve the Healthcare Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Jupiter Medical Center selected Vocera solutions to further enhance team communication and collaboration across the 248-bed hospital. Hospital leaders selected Vocera solutions to achieve several clinical and operational objectives, including streamlining communication among clinicians, fostering patient and team safety, creating a quiet healing environment, and enhancing communication with patients’ families.

Implementation of Vocera technology will extend into the new 90,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center Surgical Institute slated to open in 2023 to meet growing volumes of surgical procedures.

“Unifying communication and collaboration from one vendor streamlines operations for our clinicians and IT professionals,” said Kevin Olson, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Jupiter Medical Center. “It gives us flexibility on the devices we can use and minimizes the number of disparate technologies, which helps reduce the number of alerts, alarms, notification, and interruptions.”

The hospital is deploying the wearable Vocera Smartbadge and the Vocera Edge smartphone application to enable care team members to connect and communicate, send and receive secure messages, and manage patient-centric alert notifications. Contextual information is intelligently routed to a team member on their mobile device of choice or workstation via Vocera Engage, which integrates with more than 150 clinical and operational systems. Jupiter Medical Center will launch with the integration of its nurse call and electronic health record (EHR) systems with Vocera solutions to help reduce alarm fatigue and further enhance the five-star patient satisfaction they are known for.

“Standardized communication and system integration will increase satisfaction among our dedicated caregivers and ultimately enhance patient care,” Pamela Canter, RN, BSN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Jupiter Medical Center said.

Additionally, the hospital is implementing the Vocera Ease application in its Surgical Institute and the emergency department (ED) to enrich the patient, family, and care team experience. The cloud-based application enables nurses and other healthcare professionals to send secure texts, photos, and video updates during patient rounds to designated friends and families. Recipients of these personalized messages can respond to updates with three positive emojis, giving immediate feedback and support to caregivers. This technology supports Jupiter Medical Center’s commitment to keeping family members connected with hospitalized loved ones.

“Jupiter Medical Center cares deeply about the safety, well-being, and overall healthcare experience of the patients, families, employees, and the community it serves,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “We are very proud to partner with this compassionate, caring and innovative organization.”

About Jupiter Medical Center

Ranked #1 for safety, quality and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast region. Jupiter Medical Center is the only hospital in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties to receive a 5-star quality and safety rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Outstanding physicians, state-of-the-art facilities, innovative techniques, and a commitment to serving the community enable Jupiter Medical Center to meet a broad range of patient needs. The region’s only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers specialty concentrations in orthopedics and spine care; cancer care and oncology; heart and vascular care; neuroscience and stroke care; women’s and children’s services; urgent care; and other key areas. For more information, visit www.jupitermed.com.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides clinical communication and workflow solutions that help protect and connect team members, increase operational efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

