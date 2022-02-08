Inseego 5G MiFi® M2000 Now Sold at Zain KSA in Saudi Arabia

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and smart device-to-cloud solutions, today announced the Inseego 5G MiFi® M2000 mobile hotspot is now being sold in Saudi Arabia by Zain KSA, a member of the Zain Group, one of the largest Group mobile network operators in the Middle East delivering mobile voice and data services to over 48 million customers. Winner of dozens of awards and accolades, including the 2022 CES Innovation Honoree award, the MiFi M2000 puts reliable, lightning-fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6 into the hands of Zain KSA business and consumer customers, with best-in-class performance capable of delivering gigabit internet speeds and robust security.

“We’re proud to provide our award-winning 5G mobile broadband solution to Zain KSA customers. This is Inseego’s first 5G launch in Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to growing our relationship with Zain by providing 5G solutions that are packed with advanced features,” said Simon Rayne, Inseego Senior Vice President and Managing Director for UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. “The M2000 is a powerful solution for both personal and business use, from remote work to education to streaming entertainment and gaming — all with fast, reliable, secure internet access.”

The 5G MiFi M2000 is purpose-built for a reliable broadband experience. Unlike a smartphone’s hotspot feature, which is intended only for quick, temporary connectivity, the MiFi M2000 allows an entire family to connect all their Wi-Fi devices simultaneously, and provides mobile and remote business staff with a secure, reliable all-day* connection.

The MiFi M2000 provides:

Faster throughput with Wi-Fi 6 – With increased capacity, customers can experience up to 4x greater throughput per user* and significantly faster speeds compared to Wi-Fi 5, providing reliable, simultaneous data-intensive internet connectivity. The MiFi M2000 can connect up to 30 Wi-Fi devices, along with a USB-C port for direct tethering.

Enterprise-grade security – Designed and developed in the USA, the 5G MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of security, with no back doors. Features include the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through, Open VPN, a hardened web interface and more.

All-day connectivity, at home or on the go – With its sleek, compact design, long battery life, fast recharging, and built-in power bank to charge a user’s phone or tablet, the MiFi M2000 is flexible enough to take on the road or short vacation stays to power Wi-Fi connections all day.*

Hassle-free connectivity so that users can turn any Wi-Fi enabled device into a 5G powerhouse, easily – With a large 2.4” touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages, the plug-and-play 5G MiFi M2000 makes it easy to customize settings, view important information and connect up to 30 Wi-Fi enabled devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

*Actual speeds and coverage may vary. 4x higher Wi-Fi 6 throughput per user when multiple devices are connected. Battery life and charge time may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity. Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X55 5G Modem-RF System.

To learn more about Inseego 5G solutions or schedule an executive interview, please contact press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego’s mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2022 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp.