Evolus Receives Acceptance of Submission in Australia, a Pivotal Step in Approval Process for Nuceiva®

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company, today announced the acceptance of its submission to the Australian Therapeutics Good Administration (TGA) for regulatory approval of Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics.

“ The acceptance of our submission to the TGA represents a pivotal step in offering Nuceiva® to Australian aesthetic customers and an important milestone toward our international growth strategy,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ We look forward to completing the necessary regulatory process to obtain commercial approval in Australia, one of the largest global markets, while we concurrently work toward the launch of Nuceiva® in select European countries later this year.”

Evolus expects to receive full TGA regulatory approval of Nuceiva® in 2023. The product received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in February 2019 under the brand name Jeuveau®. Nuceiva® received marketing approval in Europe and the United Kingdom in October 2019 and was approved by Health Canada in August 2018.

Nuceiva® and Jeuveau® are used for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown (glabellar lines) in adults below 65 years of age. The safety and efficacy of Nuceiva® and Jeuveau® were evaluated as part of Evolus’ global TRANSPARENCY clinical development program, which enrolled more than 2,100 patients in the United States, Europe and Canada and included the largest head-to-head pivotal study versus BOTOX® to date.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering breakthrough products. Approved in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) is the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

