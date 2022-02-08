Contactless Payment Ordering System, Leslie, Announces Partnership With Leading Washington, D.C.-Area Ghost Kitchen Operator, Virtual X Kitchen

On-table, QR code-based ordering system, Leslie, today announced a partnership with leading Metro Washington, D.C. ghost kitchen operator, Virtual X Kitchen, to allow residents at select University of Maryland residences the ability to order from a wide selection of options with quick delivery times and a low fee. (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On-table, QR code-based ordering system, Leslie, today announced a partnership with leading Metro Washington, D.C. ghost kitchen operator, Virtual X Kitchen, to allow residents at select University of Maryland residences the ability to order from a wide selection of options with quick delivery times and a low fee.

“ As College Park’s first virtual food hall, partnering with Leslie is a great opportunity for us to offer a variety of cuisine options for delivery that are more cost effective, support our local restaurants, and create sustainable employment opportunities for our community,” said Nomie Hamid, CEO and Founder of Virtual X Kitchen. “ Along with Leslie, we will be expanding our services through College Park, servicing student/residential/office buildings with direct delivery at lower costs.”

Unlike other third-party meal delivery services, Leslie does not charge exorbitant fees to restaurants, delivery drivers, or patrons to turn a profit. Instead, its model benefits the customer with limited and transparent fees while supporting local up-and-coming restaurants. Additionally, the Leslie platform only requires limited customer data, creating a smoother and less intrusive ordering process that is sustainable, scalable, localized, and helps build a brighter future for the restaurant industry. Leslie and Virtual X Kitchen held a launch event at the university over the weekend, which was attended by many students, to commemorate the occasion.

“ We are excited to continue our US expansion of Leslie with great partners like Virtual X Kitchen, bringing our easy-to-use platform to students at the University of Maryland,” said Leslie CEO and co-founder, Joey Barnett. “ We are proud of the way our platform benefits all parties involved and are confident this will be a relationship that flourishes.”

Leslie is inspired by Barnett’s grandfather in both name and spirit. The company plans to quadruple its headcount in 2022, and will roll out several additional innovations designed to accelerate adoption of QR code-driven transactions directly into the US. Interested in implementing Leslie? Visit www.getleslie.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Leslie

Leslie, the only way to order, tip, and pay, reduces costs and provides an exceptional customer experience via an interactive and seamless on-table ordering system that drives down costs and increases revenue. Leslie empowers people to serve you better.

About Virtual X Kitchen

Virtual X Kitchen is a place where multiple restaurant owners come to sell their food online to the local market, sharing one kitchen. Inspired by the increase in online ordering among college students, The University of Maryland’s first ghost kitchen is a food hall that is entirely virtual and delivery-only. For more information, please visit virtualxkitchen.com.