Subaru Selects EVgo as Preferred EV Charging Partner Following Announcement of First All-Electric Vehicle

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced the company has been selected as the preferred EV charging partner of Subaru of America, Inc. This news comes on the heels of Subaru unveiling its first ever zero-emissions vehicle, the all-new 2023 Solterra EV SUV, at the LA Auto Show in November and opening reservations this month. Subaru drivers will have access to all the benefits of EVgo’s industry-leading network, with its proven reliability, broad geographic reach and 24/7 customer support.

With EVgo’s network powered by 100% renewable electricity, Subaru drivers can enjoy a zero-emission driving experience, as well as the convenience of charging at more than 800 public fast charging locations and 1,200+ L2 charging stalls spanning 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states. In addition, drivers can access more than 46,000 L2 and DC fast charge public chargers through EVgo’s roaming partners across the country. EVgo continues to build out its fast charging network, and is currently planning to have approximately 16,000 charging stalls deployed by 2027.

All Subaru EVgo account holders can also count on the 24/7 customer support of the EVgo Charging Crew for assistance. All Subaru drivers will have access to EVgo’s mobile app for finding fast chargers, initiating, and monitoring charging sessions, and earning and tracking EVgo Rewards™ points towards free charging credits.

The 2023 Subaru Solterra is the automaker’s first all-electric SUV and its first battery-electric vehicle to be released globally. Slated to begin sales in mid-2022, the new Solterra features standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, active safety technology and estimated range of over 220 miles.

“Subaru and EVgo share a commitment to performance, reliability, and being good stewards of the environment, which is why we’re excited to partner up to deliver convenient charging for Solterra drivers,” said David Sullivan, Product Marketing Launch Manager at Subaru. “We know that access to convenient and affordable charging is key to accelerating EV adoption, and the Subaru EVgo partnership will deliver just that for our first fully electric drivers.”

“EVgo has a long history of working with automakers leading the charge on EVs, and we are delighted to partner with Subaru to make sure Solterra drivers have convenient and reliable charging options,” said Cathy Zoi, Chief Executive Officer at EVgo. “We are looking forward to welcoming Subaru drivers to the EVgo network and supporting Subaru drivers on their urban and outdoor adventures.”

Today, more than 130 million people in the U.S. live within a 10-mile drive of an EVgo fast charger. EVgo maintains industry leading network reliability and focuses on building stations in convenient locations at grocery, retail and entertainment centers. EVgo stations feature charging stalls that range from 50 kW to high power 350 kW, charging vehicles up to 80% in 15-45 minutes.1

For more information around the locations of fast chargers within EVgo’s charging network, visit www.evgo.com

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company’s vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

1 Actual charging speeds depend on the capability of the vehicle