Spire Orthopedic Partners Expands Footprint With Two New Partnerships

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Orthopedic Partners (Spire), a growing management services organization which serves leading orthopedic and spine surgeons, today announced partnerships with Middlesex Orthopedic Surgeons, PC (MOS) and Orthopaedic Surgical Associates (OSA). Both are leading surgical practices dedicated to comprehensive orthopedic and spine care with locations, respectively, in central Connecticut and the greater Boston area.

“We are honored to partner with the renowned physicians and teams at both Middlesex Orthopedic Surgeons and Orthopaedic Surgical Associates,” said Tim Corvino, M.D., CEO of Spire. “These partnerships represent significant growth for our organization and solidify our regional footprint that now stretches from Long Island in the New York City area through Connecticut to the greater Boston area.”

Located in Chelmsford, Mass., and providing nearly 75,000 patient visits annually, OSA’s 13 board certified physicians and 70 employees offer services ranging from general orthopedics and sports medicine, to joint replacements, hand surgery, spine surgery, foot and ankle surgery, and physiatry.

“We’re excited about this partnership and what it means for the future of our practice. We know that when like-minded physician-led practices are fundamentally aligned, we have the opportunity to provide the best quality care to more patients, and that’s the ultimate goal,” said Mark Lapp, M.D., Partner at OSA.

Located in Middletown, Connecticut, and providing more than 55,000 patient visits annually, MOS represents Spire’s third partnership in the state and creates a dominant practice in Middlesex County by joining MOS with Orthopedic Associates of Middletown, which partnered with Spire in 2021. MOS’ team of eight fellowship trained surgeons and 85 employees are well-respected for their best-in-class orthopedic care and offer a comprehensive suite of services including general orthopedics and sports medicine, joint replacements, hand surgery, foot and ankle surgery, spine surgery, diagnostic imaging, and rehabilitation.

“Aligning with the esteemed physicians of Spire’s affiliated practices enables Middlesex Orthopedic Surgeons to continue to accelerate our growth trajectory. We look forward to partnering with our new colleagues to further strengthen the delivery of outstanding orthopedic and spine care throughout the central Connecticut region,” said Jeffrey A. Bash, M.D., Partner and Spine Surgeon at MOS.

Spire launched in February of 2021 when it announced a partnership between founding practice, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset. Spire has since partnered with two additional practices, Orthopedic Associates of Middletown and Connecticut Neck and Back Specialists. The company continues to explore opportunities with like-minded physician partners and team members across the country.

About Spire Orthopedic Partners

Spire Orthopedic Partners is a growing national partnership of orthopedic practices that provides the support, capital and operational resources physicians need to grow thriving practices for the future. As a management services organization, Spire provides the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level, so physicians can focus their efforts on what matters most – patient care. Rooted in the 100-plus-year legacy of its founding partners, the network spans the Northeast with more than 70 physicians, 600 employees and 14 locations from Connecticut to New York and Boston. For more information, visit www.spireortho.com.